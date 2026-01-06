Kentucky Lands 2026 4-Star Safety Andre Clarke: 'The Bond Was Always There'

Andre Clarke has signed with Kentucky, he tells KSR+. The 2026 four-star safety was granted a release from his signing at Michigan on Monday morning.

The 6-foot, 165-pound safety from Hermitage (Richmond, VA) told KSR+ that Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has been recruiting him since Bateman was at Florida during Clarke’s eighth-grade year. He kept that going at Texas A&M, and now at Kentucky.

“The bond has always been there,” Clarke said. “He’s a Richmond guy. We come from the same area. The bond was always there.”

Clarke had previously visited Kentucky, but that was under the old staff. Despite that, he loved his time in Lexington.

“I just fell in love with the environment,” Clarke said. “Ever since I went there, I just had a special place for Kentucky in my heart.”

Kentucky Moved Fast

Andre Clarke didn’t take long to make a decision after decommitting from Michigan. That’s a testament to the UK staff.

“I believe in the new coaching staff and the rebuild,” Clarke said. “I believe in Coach [Will] Stein. I feel like he’s going to change the program for us. I believe in the guys, and they’re going to get the best out of me when I go.”

Clarke hasn’t gotten in touch with any of Kentucky’s 2026 commits, but he does know a now-former Kentucky player. He is close with former UK defensive back Cam Dooley.

“My dude Cam Dooley, I wish he hadn’t hit the portal. That was my guy,” Clarke said. “I haven’t reached out to any of the 2026s yet, but I’m going to start reaching out.”

Andre Clarke’s Game

Hermitage (Virginia) four-star cornerback Andre Clarke is the nation’s No. 229 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Clarke as the No. 32 cornerback in the 2026 class.

“My main goals [at Kentucky] are just to ball out, do what I have to do, and work,” Clarke said. “Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to go and do it. That’s the mindset I’m coming with.”

Clarke said his length and speed are his greatest strengths. He said his length is a great attribute at the cornerback position.

“Put me on the island, and I’m going to shut somebody down,” Clarke said. “I want to let Kentucky fans know that they’re going to get a dog out of me.”