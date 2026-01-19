Kentucky Lands Transfer Portal WR Shane Carr
Will Stein is putting the final touches on his debut portal class, adding another proven pass-catcher to the Wildcats’ roster in 2026.
Shane Carr committed to Kentucky coming off a visit to Lexington, choosing the Wildcats over interest from Washington State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver has two years of eligibility remaining.
Carr is a Bakersfield, CA native who was a jack-of-all-trades in high school. He threw 10 touchdown passes, rushed for six, and caught four. The 6-foot-2 athlete narrowed his focus at Southern Utah and had plenty of success.
Carr started in ten games as a true freshman and led the FCS team in receiving, tallying 31 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He followed up on that breakthrough campaign by catching 50 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns.
Even though he cut his teeth at the FCS level, Carr proved during two productive seasons that he is a downfield threat who can make contested catches. You can expect this transfer portal addition to compete next fall as a part of the wide receiver rotation.
Kentucky transfer commits
The latest addition gives Stein and the Wildcats 33 total portal commitments — Carr one of five total wide receivers joining the party in Lexington.
Take a look at the complete list:
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Nic Anderson
|WR (6-4, 208)
|Katy (Texas) High
|Oklahoma | LSU
|Redshirt Senior
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Shane Carr
|WR (6-2, 190)
|South (Ca.) High
|Southern Utah
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Brock Coffman
|WR (6-0, 180)
|Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
|Louisville
|Redshirt Freshman
|Carson Cruver
|QB (6-3, 200)
|Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy
|Florida Atlantic
|Redshirt Junior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|JacQai Long
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Tom O’Hara
|P (6-1, 197)
|ProKick Australia
|Murray State
|Junior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ben Reeves
|EDGE (6-1, 240)
|Covington (Ky.) Catholic
|Georgetown (Ky.) College
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tyler Thomas
|EDGE (6-5, 259)
|Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy
|UAB | South Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|iOL (6-6, 322)
|West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
