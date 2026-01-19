Skip to main content
Kentucky Lands Transfer Portal WR Shane Carr

by: Nick Roush48 minutes ago

Will Stein is putting the final touches on his debut portal class, adding another proven pass-catcher to the Wildcats’ roster in 2026.

Shane Carr committed to Kentucky coming off a visit to Lexington, choosing the Wildcats over interest from Washington State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carr is a Bakersfield, CA native who was a jack-of-all-trades in high school. He threw 10 touchdown passes, rushed for six, and caught four. The 6-foot-2 athlete narrowed his focus at Southern Utah and had plenty of success.

Carr started in ten games as a true freshman and led the FCS team in receiving, tallying 31 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He followed up on that breakthrough campaign by catching 50 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns.

Even though he cut his teeth at the FCS level, Carr proved during two productive seasons that he is a downfield threat who can make contested catches. You can expect this transfer portal addition to compete next fall as a part of the wide receiver rotation.

Kentucky transfer commits

The latest addition gives Stein and the Wildcats 33 total portal commitments — Carr one of five total wide receivers joining the party in Lexington.

Take a look at the complete list:

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Nic AndersonWR (6-4, 208)Katy (Texas) HighOklahoma | LSURedshirt Senior
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Shane CarrWR (6-2, 190)South (Ca.) HighSouthern UtahJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-0, 180)Lexington (Ky.) SayreLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Carson CruverQB (6-3, 200)Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic AcademyFlorida AtlanticRedshirt Junior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)ProKick AustraliaMurray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesEDGE (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown (Ky.) CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tyler ThomasEDGE (6-5, 259)Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian AcademyUAB | South AlabamaRedshirt Junior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

