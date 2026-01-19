Kentucky Lands Transfer Portal WR Shane Carr

Will Stein is putting the final touches on his debut portal class, adding another proven pass-catcher to the Wildcats’ roster in 2026.

Shane Carr committed to Kentucky coming off a visit to Lexington, choosing the Wildcats over interest from Washington State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carr is a Bakersfield, CA native who was a jack-of-all-trades in high school. He threw 10 touchdown passes, rushed for six, and caught four. The 6-foot-2 athlete narrowed his focus at Southern Utah and had plenty of success.

Carr started in ten games as a true freshman and led the FCS team in receiving, tallying 31 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He followed up on that breakthrough campaign by catching 50 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns.

Even though he cut his teeth at the FCS level, Carr proved during two productive seasons that he is a downfield threat who can make contested catches. You can expect this transfer portal addition to compete next fall as a part of the wide receiver rotation.

Southern Utah WR Shane Carr (@Shane_carr2) is flying under the radar in FCS circles — but that might not last much longer.



Listed at 6'2", 190 lbs, Carr consistently attacked the middle of the field with confidence, emerging as a reliable target for the Thunderbirds in a… pic.twitter.com/5ECr2Q60u9 — Bryan (@BGauvin23) April 16, 2025

Kentucky transfer commits

The latest addition gives Stein and the Wildcats 33 total portal commitments — Carr one of five total wide receivers joining the party in Lexington.

Take a look at the complete list:

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Nic Anderson WR (6-4, 208) Katy (Texas) High Oklahoma | LSU Redshirt Senior Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Shane Carr WR (6-2, 190) South (Ca.) High Southern Utah Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Brock Coffman WR (6-0, 180) Lexington (Ky.) Sayre Louisville Redshirt Freshman Carson Cruver QB (6-3, 200) Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy Florida Atlantic Redshirt Junior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior JacQai Long QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Tom O’Hara P (6-1, 197) ProKick Australia Murray State Junior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Ben Reeves EDGE (6-1, 240) Covington (Ky.) Catholic Georgetown (Ky.) College Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tyler Thomas EDGE (6-5, 259) Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy UAB | South Alabama Redshirt Junior Tegra Tshabola iOL (6-6, 322) West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

