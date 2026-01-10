Kentucky Lands USF Kicker Adam Zouagui
Kentucky has landed a new kicker. USF kicker Adam Zouagui has committed to Kentucky, he tells KSR.
“It just felt right,” Zouagui told KSR. “I connected with the staff, loved the culture, and this is a place that expects to win.”
Zouagui spent the 2025 season with USF after transferring from Davidson College. He finished the 2023 season as an honorable mention All-PFL selection, tying the school record with 46 consecutive made PATS, finishing 54-for-55 on PATs. He went 7-for-9 on field goal attempts. During the 2024 season, he went 4-for-16 FG and made 42-of-44 PATs.
Kentucky is already set to return one of its kickers. Jacob Kauwe told KSR earlier this week that he was planning to return for the 2026 season.
Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class
Lance Heard is the 17th addition to Will Stein’s transfer portal class.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|DB
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pitt
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|LT (6-6, 330)
|Bonita (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Redshirt Senior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|DL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport North (Iowa) HS
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 175)
|Herndon (Va.)
|USF
|Senior
