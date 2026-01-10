Skip to main content
Kentucky Lands USF Kicker Adam Zouagui

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck16 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Kentucky has landed a new kicker. USF kicker Adam Zouagui has committed to Kentucky, he tells KSR.

“It just felt right,” Zouagui told KSR. “I connected with the staff, loved the culture, and this is a place that expects to win.”

Zouagui spent the 2025 season with USF after transferring from Davidson College. He finished the 2023 season as an honorable mention All-PFL selection, tying the school record with 46 consecutive made PATS, finishing 54-for-55 on PATs. He went 7-for-9 on field goal attempts. During the 2024 season, he went 4-for-16 FG and made 42-of-44 PATs.

Kentucky is already set to return one of its kickers. Jacob Kauwe told KSR earlier this week that he was planning to return for the 2026 season.

Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class

Lance Heard is the 17th addition to Will Stein’s transfer portal class.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonDBFt. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal GibbonsPittRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardLT (6-6, 330)Bonita (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeRedshirt Senior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemanDL (6-2, 300)Davenport North (Iowa) HSSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 175)Herndon (Va.)USFSenior

