Kentucky Lands USF Kicker Adam Zouagui

Kentucky has landed a new kicker. USF kicker Adam Zouagui has committed to Kentucky, he tells KSR.

“It just felt right,” Zouagui told KSR. “I connected with the staff, loved the culture, and this is a place that expects to win.”

Zouagui spent the 2025 season with USF after transferring from Davidson College. He finished the 2023 season as an honorable mention All-PFL selection, tying the school record with 46 consecutive made PATS, finishing 54-for-55 on PATs. He went 7-for-9 on field goal attempts. During the 2024 season, he went 4-for-16 FG and made 42-of-44 PATs.

Kentucky is already set to return one of its kickers. Jacob Kauwe told KSR earlier this week that he was planning to return for the 2026 season.

Lance Heard is the 17th addition to Will Stein’s transfer portal class.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Lance Heard LT (6-6, 330) Bonita (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Redshirt Senior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman DL (6-2, 300) Davenport North (Iowa) HS South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 175) Herndon (Va.) USF Senior

