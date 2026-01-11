Kentucky Lands UTEP OT Mark Robinson

Another commitment rolls in for Kentucky. UTEP offensive tackle Mark Robinson has committed to Kentucky, his agent, Chris Rogers, tells KSR.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Robinson is coming off his first season as a Miner after transferring to UTEP from Southeastern University following the 2024 season.

This year at UTEP, Robinson started all 12 regular-season games at left tackle for the Miners. He played a total of 813 snaps, finishing with a season grade of 54.9 per Pro Football Focus. Following the season, he was named to All-Conference USA honorable mention.

Robinson gave up 23 pressures, 17 hurries, five quarterback hits, and one sack during the 2025 season. He was also flagged for three penalties.

He transferred up to UTEP after starting his career at Southeastern University at the NAIA level. In 2024 while at Southeastern, Robinson was named the Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and was second-team All-Sun Conference while starting all nine games at left tackle.

Robinson will have three years to play two seasons of eligibility at Kentucky.

Kentucky transfer commits