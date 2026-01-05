Kentucky Lands Western Carolina Transfer CB Hasaan Sykes

Kentucky has landed a new commitment in the portal. Western Carolina transfer cornerback Hasaan Sykes committed to Kentucky on Sunday, he tells KSR+.

“The biggest deciding factor is that Coach Alvin Brown has a plan for me, development-wise,” Sykes said. “What stood out to me most was the vision in the program and the vision they have for me in being a part of that.”

An underclassman with two years of college football left on his plate. The Georgia native initially signed to play at USF, but ended up landing at Western Carolina.

“They definitely plan to utilize me to my strengths,” Sykes said. “I’m definitely going to be a big piece of that.”

After appearing in nine games as a true freshman, Sykes started in all 12 games for the Catamounts at cornerback in 2025. A productive player with double-digit tackles in multiple games, he finished the season with 49 tackles and 2.0 sacks. three interceptions, and five pass break-ups.

“My greatest strength as a player is my competitiveness.”