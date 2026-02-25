Kentucky leads South Carolina after an ugly half of basketball
It sure isn’t pretty, but Kentucky leads South Carolina at half, 28-21. That’s mostly because of Denzel Aberdeen, who scored 11 of Kentucky’s 28 points. No other Wildcat has more than six.
Kentucky got off to another slow start, allowing South Carolina to jump out to a 9-3 lead in the first three minutes. The Gamecocks, one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country (No. 319), hit four of their first six threes. Thankfully, it didn’t last, South Carolina not making another three-pointer the rest of the half, missing ten straight attempts.
On the other end, the Cats didn’t reach double digits until the 10:42 mark. Aberdeen finally got things going, hitting a three at the 8:20 mark to give Kentucky its first lead. He followed it up with another one less than a minute later to cap off a 10-0 run. Aberdeen is a perfect 3-3 from the outside so far, and 4-5 from the floor.
Thanks in large part to Aberdeen, Kentucky ended the half on a 19-6 run. Andrija Jelavic is also playing well, shooting 3-6 from the field for six points. The Cats clamped down on defense, holding the Gamecocks to 7-28 from the field. Kentucky isn’t much better, just 11-31 (35.5%), not hitting a field goal in the final 2:34 of the half. The Cats also have nine turnovers.
Still, they lead by seven and are winning the battle of the boards 26-15. Keep going inside, clamp down on the perimeter, and get out of there with a win.
