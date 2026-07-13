Kentucky LHP portal addition Cooper Corkrean selected in 18th round of 2026 MLB Draft

New Mexico transfer LHP Cooper Corkrean was one of Kentucky‘s bigger portal wins of the 2026 cycle, getting him to flip his commitment from Houston to the Bat Cats. Now, Nick Mingione will do his best to keep him in Lexington after the Kansas City Royals picked him in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft at No. 539 overall.

The left-handed pitcher spent two seasons at Galveston (Texas) College before moving to New Mexico, where he logged 59 innings with a 6-2 record and a 5.49 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 59 strikeouts (22.5% strikeout rate), 24 walks, six HBPs and four saves. The Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch product showcased his versatility in both starting and relief roles at his previous stop.

It was a crucial addition for the Bat Cats after the program lost six pitchers to the portal this offseason with five of those names logging bullpen innings for UK. Mingione was forced to reload his bullpen going into 2026 and Corkrean was a key piece of that puzzle.

Now, he’s got a decision to make on whether he’ll sign with the Royals or make his way to Lexington.

His former coach at New Mexico seems to think he’ll be taking his talents to Kansas City rather than Kentucky.

“Super excited for Cooper to get his professional career started after a great year for us in Albuquerque,” UNM head coach Tod Brown said. “He was an all-conference performer and a key part of our success this season. … We’re looking forward to rooting for him at the next level.”

Hopefully that’s wishful thinking on his part.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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