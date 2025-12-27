Kentucky locks in official visit with 4-star defensive lineman out of Louisiana

Will Stein‘s new Kentucky football staff is putting in work on the recruiting trail.

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has locked in official visits with Kentucky (Jan. 16-18) and Nebraska (Jan. 9-11). The Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish product is expected to announce his commitment during National Signing Day in February. Clocking in at 6-foot-2, 330 pounds, Berymon is considered a four-star talent and the No. 211 overall recruit in the class of 2026 by Rivals.

Berymon announced an offer from Kentucky earlier this week by way of defensive line coach Anwar Stewart, who is one of the few holdovers from the previous regime in Lexington. Berymon has also been recruited in the past by UK’s new offensive and defensive coordinators, Joe Sloan and Jay Bateman, respectively.

4-star DL Dylan Berymon has locked in official visits to Nebraska and Kentucky, @samspiegs reports👀



Berymon is a former Texas commit.



Intel: https://t.co/DivyH4hyTx pic.twitter.com/sHewrlQRmI — Rivals (@Rivals) December 27, 2025

Berymon was originally committed to Texas from June until November. Ole Miss and LSU were also heavily involved with the defensive tackle. Georgia is another school that’s been in touch, but according to Spiegelman’s reporting, Nebraska is the program to monitor going into the new year. The likes of Southern California, Houston, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and others were in the mix at one point.

That being said, Kentucky has been making a hard push for Berymon in a short amount of time and will receive his final official visit before he goes into decision-making mode. The ‘Cats are a real contender in this recruitment. Stein and his new staff have already landed a four-star wide receiver in Kenny Darby — let’s see if they can do the same with Berymon.

