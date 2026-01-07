Kentucky looking to 'take our show on the road' at Alabama — 'a tough place to play'

Kentucky women’s basketball is 6-0 in road games this season following a down-to-the-wire win at No. 12 LSU last Thursday, and now, the Cats will look to keep that undefeated streak alive as they head down to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama, who is currently 15-1 on the season.

The Crimson Tide are fresh off a 77-48 win against Arkansas, and their only loss of the year came to No. 3 South Carolina on the road. Needless to say, head coach Kristy Curry has things rolling down there, and that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering her track record.

At Purdue, Curry had a winning percentage of .778, making it to the national title game in her second season as a head coach. Current Kentucky Associate Head Coach Lindsey Hicks was actually a freshman on that 2000-01 Boilermakers squad.

She proceeded to make the NCAA Tournament every year she was in West Lafayette, making one Final Four, one Elite Eight and four Sweet 16s while there. She then went on to coach at Texas Tech, where she finished with a 130-98 (.570) record, before taking over the reins at Alabama prior to the 2013-14 season. Kenny Brooks was very complimentary of Curry on his radio show this week.

“Coach Curry, she’s a wonderful person, wonderful coach,” Brooks said. “She’s obviously had so much success throughout her career, whether it was at Purdue or Texas Tech, but she’s just a great person, and her teams reflect that. They play hard.”

When Kentucky plays Alabama on Thursday, it’ll be Brooks’ first trip to Coleman Coliseum. The 15,000+ seat arena makes for a great home environment based on everything that Brooks has heard about the place.

Alabama hasn’t always drawn great crowds for women’s basketball, but when that place gets rocking — and it probably will when the No. 6 team in the country comes to town — it’s one of the best environments in the SEC.

“I’ve never been there, but I’ve heard it’s a tough place to play,” Brooks added. “So, we’ll have to kind of get used to it, but we’ll just try to take our show on the road. The kids have done a really good job of understanding that it’s a business trip, and we know what’s at stake. They know what they’re playing for.”

Another tall task that Kentucky will have to try to overcome is playing without Teonni Key, who is averaging 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season. Whether it be Kaelyn Carroll, Amelia Hassett, Jordan Obi or someone further down the bench even, someone will have to step up their game while Key isn’t available. Even as a team, Kentucky needs to take that next step to weather the storm with Key out.

“Obviously, someone’s gonna have to step up in Teonni’s absence, and that’s where we’re gonna be the next few weeks,” Brooks noted. “It would be wonderful if the SEC would just pause the season until she got ready, but they won’t, and we just have to continue on. That’s what’s gonna make us stronger.”

The bout between the Cats and Tide tips off at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ this Thursday. Hopefully, Kentucky can overcome a few obstacles in order to get yet another solid win to keep them in contention for a Regular Season SEC Championship.