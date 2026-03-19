Takeaways from a fun but somewhat tense day in St. Louis

The day before Kentucky plays in the NCAA Tournament is supposed to be fun. For fans, if the games have already begun, you get to kick back and have a stress-free day of watching other teams win or lose. For the media, you get to check in on the vibes of the squad you cover and ask the players and coaches about the most wonderful time of the year.

For what it’s worth, Kentucky’s players seemed loose and excited ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. Santa Clara. Their coach? That’s a different story.

Before Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen left the podium at today’s press conference, Darrell Bird asked what mood Pope was in the day before his second NCAA Tournament run at Kentucky. Both said their coach was in good spirits, ready for the madness to begin. To their credit, when Pope took the stage, he did seem happy.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be here, the greatest sporting event in the world,” Pope said to open the press conference. “In St. Louis, such a great town. Our guys are excited. The juice around the tournament never fails. The last two nights have been spectacular with what we have seen in the first four in the tournament. We can’t wait to take our shot at this starting tomorrow.”

It took about ten minutes for that to unravel. Pope went on the defensive when Mark Story asked him about Yaxel Lendeborg’s comments that Kentucky offered him $7 to 9 million last offseason, which led to a lengthy aside about how inaccurate reporting is these days. When another reporter followed up and asked if the $7 to 9 million figure was false, Pope doubled down, bringing up fake AI stories about his family, telling reporters he was refusing to make a headline, and challenging “some responsible media member” to “dig in and find out.” All of that about comments Lendeborg himself made to the Associated Press.

Needless to say, the mood shifted at the Enterprise Center. Outside of it, Pope’s comments picked up steam. “Kentucky’s Pope sounds off on Lendeborg’s claim, doesn’t rebut it” is one of the top college basketball headlines on ESPN. The Associated Press also ran with it, “Mark Pope sidesteps Yaxel Lendeborg offer talk, blasts media for contributing to Kentucky’s ‘circus.’” Try as he might, Pope made a headline.

Thankfully, his players didn’t pick up on any of it. The Cats were joking around during locker room interviews and looked loose during today’s open practice — which was much more of a practice than we’re used to at these events. Usually, the open practices at the NCAA Tournament are glorified shootarounds, but today, the players went through drills and even scrimmaged in front of the Kentucky fans that made the trip. There were lots of smiles, and at the end, autographs for the fans who came. For one of those players, Jayden Quaintance, today served as a welcome moment to clear the air when it comes to what’s going on with his sophomore season as rumors swirl.

Toward the end of the practice, Pope asked everyone in the arena to be quiet for two minutes. It’s a tradition in his practices, which we first got to see last year at Kentucky’s open practice in Milwaukee. The silence allows his players to focus on their free throws and, in a greater sense, tune out the world for a bit. As Pope said, that’s something they’ve needed to do a lot this season.

“We have had no shortage of distractions. There is no team with more experience dealing with distractions than the University of Kentucky walking into this conference. I got a lot of confidence in our guys.”

Hopefully, that is still the case, because if Kentucky loses tomorrow, the noise will get louder than ever. Just win and it will quiet down.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.