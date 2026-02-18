Kentucky's loss to Georgia made some bad history

Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume was finally trending up, the Cats winning eight of ten after losing to Missouri last month in Rupp Arena. Unfortunately, some of that progress was lost tonight with the 86-78 loss to Georgia, one of the easiest games left on the schedule. It’s Kentucky’s third home loss of the season, ninth overall. It’s a bad loss, and when you look back in history, it feels even worse.

Tonight was Georgia’s first win in Rupp Arena since March 4, 2009. Billy Gillespie was fired just 23 days later. If you add in the games in Athens, it’s Georgia’s third win in the last four meetings, just the second time in the history of the series that’s happened, according to Ryan Black. The first was when the series started over 100 years ago. Kentucky won the first game between the two schools in 1921, and Georgia won the next three.

Tonight, Bulldogs fans get to celebrate something that hasn’t happened in over a century. Good for them. It feels like a lot of teams have toppled similar benchmarks against Kentucky lately.

Here’s another depressing stat: Kentucky has now lost six home games in the Mark Pope era, five in SEC play.

2024-25: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn

2025-26: North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia

According to WildcatsTongue, here are all the times that a Kentucky coach has lost five-plus SEC home games in a two-year span:

Mark Pope: 2024-26

John Calipari: 2022-24 (end of UK tenure)

John Calipari: 2019-21

Tubby Smith: 2005-2007 (end of UK tenure)

Eddie Sutton: 1987-1989 (end of UK tenure)

Not exactly great company to keep as you’re starting your tenure as Kentucky’s head coach. Keep in mind that Kentucky still has home games vs. Vanderbilt and Florida this season, and probably won’t be favored in either.

Georgia was clearly the aggressor tonight, trying to play its way off the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Bulldogs hit 14 threes and scorched the Cats in transition, turning 13 Kentucky turnovers into 22 points. Credit to them for getting a win they desperately needed; with six games left, it would be nice to see Kentucky show that same kind of urgency in a game it couldn’t afford to lose.