Kentucky lost all focus during Texas A&M's 27-3 run to close the first half

Kentucky was a couple of plays away from potentially running Texas A&M out of its own gym in the opening 10 minutes, but it was the Aggies that ended up winning in blowout fashion.

A 30-18 lead for Kentucky with eight minutes to play in the first half quickly turned into a 12-point deficit by halftime. Junior center Brandon Garrison said he and his teammates got too comfortable with the large lead. But even when Texas A&M went up by 20-plus in the second half, there didn’t seem to be a heightened sense of urgency from the Wildcats.

“We had a great focus and great intensity for the first 14 minutes of the game, 12 minutes of the game. Actually really good,” Head coach Mark Pope said following Kentucky’s 96-85 defeat. “And we just lost our focus. We stopped fighting to win catches, we started getting really careless, we got sped up, which is what they (Texas A&M) do, and we just didn’t respond well. It just spiraled a little bit out of control for us.”

It spiraled quickly, too. Texas A&M closed the first half on a 27-3 run. You don’t see that happen all that often at any level of hoops, especially not when between two high-major programs. There were two double-digit runs by Bucky McMillan’s club. That stretch carried over into the second half as the Aggies ultimately racked up a 36-6 run before UK finally (but only briefly) stopped the bleeding.

Kentucky was able to handle Texas A&M’s high-paced approach early on, but for whatever reason, became totally confused by it the rest of the way.

“I think we got a little sped up,” Junior forward Mo Dioubate said. “It was a lot of ups and downs, there was a lot of adversity when they were going on their run. I think we could have did a better job of staying connected and talking to each other more.”

Kentucky turned the ball over 13 times on Tuesday night, the sixth straight game with double-digit miscues. Texas A&M turned those into 18 points the other way. But UK also allowed a good three-point shooting squad to go 13-28 from deep. An A&M team that thrives on bench points received 57 of them off the pine. All of this happened just a few days after Kentucky exacted revenge at home against a ranked Vanderbilt team with an impressive, feel-good win.

“We’ve actually been good at getting over losses,” Pope said. “We haven’t been great at getting over wins.”

The Big Blue Nation will hope the first part rings true on Saturday in the regular-season finale against Florida. At this late stage in the season, there aren’t many — if any — excuses for losing focus.

