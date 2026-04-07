Kentucky hosts Louisville in baseball rivalry showdown

Another baseball week on the University of Kentucky campus gets started on Tuesday. The Bat Cats will end a five-game homestand before another SEC road series arrives. To say this is a big week feels like an understatement.

Kentucky (23-8, 6-6) is fresh off a third consecutive 2-2 week but the first SEC series home loss of the season. UK has dropped three consecutive series in league play after sweeping Alabama. This team is facing some adversity. How will Nick Mingione‘s squad respond? We’ll find out in the toughest midweek contest of the season.

Louisville will make the trip down I-64 for the first of two games between the two rivals in the Bluegrass this college baseball season. This is a big spot for the home team at Kentucky Proud Park.

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Kentucky’s lineup management stands out heading into Louisville game

Kentucky made a notable pitching change recently. Top reliever Connor Mattison (3.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 IP, 19 K, 11 BB/HBP) did not pitch in the LSU series. The Grand Canyon transfer also didn’t appear in the Missouri series. In between, Mattison made his first start at Kentucky against Miami (Ohio). The right-handed pitcher went three innings and gave up four hits with two earned runs, three strikeouts, and two walks. This could be an effort to stretch him out to eventually start a weekend game or to tag team with either Harris or Cleaver on Saturday/Sunday when a short start occurs. Mattison is scheduled to start again on Tuesday. How long will UK let him go? Could he give them another weekend starting rotation option? We could find out this week.

The pitching decisions will not be the only thing in the box score worth watching.

We know that the top of Kentucky’s lineup is settled. Jayce Tharnish (.354/.418/.500, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 23 stolen bases) is leading off, Luke Lawrence (.342/.466/.479, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 11 stolen bases) bats second, Tyler Bell (.340/.588/.560, 3 HR, 15 RBI) will be third, and Hudson Brown (.358/.493/.509, 12 extra-base hits, 28 RBI) is in the cleanup spot. What we don’t know is how Mingione and his coaching staff will handle the rest of the lineup. Tagger Tyson (.294/.406/.333) has become a lineup regular in recent weeks, Will Marcy (.160/.400/.200) keeps earning starts in the outfield despite a low batting average, and Carson Hansen (.230/.360/.370, 2 HR, 15 RBI) appears to have become a regular starter. However, there is still some shuffling going on. Over the weekend, Scott Campbell Jr. (.268/.440/.482, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 10 stolen bases) earned two starts and delivered 5 RBI with a grand slam along with some good defense.

Kentucky has been sputtering on offense and is looking for more consistency. Some more lineup tinkering is highly possible as the season moves forward.

The Bat Cats are attempting to define roles and find something that sticks. We know who the first four on the lineup card will be, but this team must find some more consistency on the bottom of the card. Tuesday will be another opportunity for the rest of the lineup.

Bio Blast: Louisville Cardinals

Ole Miss assistant coach Dan McDonnell became a head coach for the first time following the 2006 season. McDonnell took a job at Louisville and inherited a program with just one NCAA Tournament appearance. To say he has flipped this program would be an understatement.

McDonnell is now in year 20 at Louisville. The head coach has led this program to 14 postseason appearances, nine conference regular season titles, two conference tournament titles, and six College World Series berths. The Cards are still searching for a national championship but have become a true nationally relevant program under McDonnell.

Louisville (19-13, 5-7) entered this season with extremely high expectations after making a run to Omaha as a No. 2 seed in the tournament in 2025. The Cards have some work to do to secure an at-large bid in 2026. This team is coming short of those expectations. The latest team can absolutely rake but has some real pitching issues this season.

Who To Watch For: Louisville Cardinals

— Tague Davis (1B | L/L | 6-4, 220): The Pennsylvania native and former top-150 recruit started 62 games for Louisville as a true freshman and earned Freshman All-American honors. Davis recorded 18 home runs and 52 RBI on a .283/.390/.571 slash line on a College World Series team. Those numbers have all improved in year two. Davis has clubbed 19 home runs across 152 plate appearances this season on 51 total hits. The slugger is slashing a ridiculous .392/.474/.908 and has been one of the best players in college baseball this season.

OH MY. Tague just hit a ball into orbit.



T3 | Cards 3, Devils 1



📺 ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/EXHopu7EKE — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 4, 2026

— Zion Rose (DH | R/R | 6-1, 200): The Chicago native was an All-ACC selection in 2025 when he slashed .310/.396/.552 with 32 extra-base hits over 301 plate appearances and 31 stolen bases. The outfielder has dealt with injuries for most of 2026, but is back in the lineup and has eight extra-base hits across 46 plate appearances. Rose is a dangerous hitter.

How To Watch: Louisville at Kentucky

Another midweek game has arrived. Kentucky will host Louisville in another edition of the rivalry before a big road SEC series against Auburn arrives. Connor Mattison takes the mound for UK. Louisville has had pitching struggles all year. A shootout could take place at Kentucky Proud Park.

SEC Network will have the broadcast.