Kentucky returns to The Box for first time since super regional loss

Kentucky (20-4, 4-2) is fresh off a run-rule win home win against Murray State. Now the Bat Cats will hit the road and try to add some more quality wins to their NCAA Tournament resume. A huge test awaits in Louisiana.

LSU (17-9, 2-4) started the year ranked No. 2 in the preseason top 25. To say that the Bayou Bengals are coming up short of expectations would be putting it lightly. Jay Johnson‘s club is still looking for its first SEC series win. UK will look to extend that streak at Alex Box Stadium. The Bat Cats are hopeful that this trip to Baton Rouge goes better than the last when UK was quickly swept in the super regional back in 2023.

KSR is here to set the table before another baseball weekend.

Kentucky will need some big outs from the bullpen but longer starts are needed

Jaxon Jelkin (5-0, 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 33.2 IP, 37 K, 9 BB/HBP) posted his best start of the season against Ole Miss last weekend. The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher went seven innings and gave up just four hits with the only run coming on a solo home run by former Kentucky catcher Austin Fawley. The pitcher produced 10 ground ball outs and stayed out of trouble for most of the game. Ole Miss had more than a handful of one-pitch outs, and that allowed Jelkin to eat some much-needed innings. Jelkin has been outstanding all year.

Can UK get some more consistency from the rest of the pitching staff?

Nate Harris (3-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 28 K, 18 BB/HBP) was fresh off a strong performance against Alabama, and was cruising against Ole Miss last Saturday until the fourth inning. Harris lost some control and loaded the bases. The sophomore then gave up his first home run of the season when a grand slam from Daniel Pacella gave Ole Miss the lead and started a shootout. Ben Cleaver (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18.1 IP, 24 K, 18 BB/HBP) lasted into the fourth inning for just the third time in six starts on Thursday against Ole Miss, but still has not pitched in a fifth inning this season. Cleaver kept some of the free passes down in Oxford, but gave up an opposite field home run to Ole Miss slugger Tristan Bissetta, and once again was dealing with full counts. That led to an early exit.

Kentucky could use some more length from Cleaver. A bounce-back performance this weekend from Harris would be a big deal. The Wildcats are switching up the rotation this weekend with Harris starting on Saturday and Cleaver going on Sunday to try and find a spark. They will also need the bullpen to log some big outs at The Box.

Kentucky’s bullpen was asked to log 9.1 innings over the weekend. That was something you would sign up for heading into the weekend after a midweek game versus Marshall was postponed. Unfortunately, the relief pitching was not enough to win the series. Connor Mattison (6 appearances, 2-0, 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 IP, 16 K, 7 BB/HBP) had his worst outing of the year as he gave up three runs and failed to record an out with UK holding a multi-run lead in the seventh inning on Saturday. The rest of the staff was unable to stop the bleeding. If Kentucky has a lead in the seventh inning this weekend, they need to finish it.

The Wildcats needed nine pitchers to get through a Tuesday run-rule victory over Murray State but no one threw more than 24 pitches. All hands will be on deck this week against LSU. UK will need a bounce-back performance from the bullpen.

Ethan Hindle could be the secret sauce to Kentucky’s offense

Ethan Hindle is having a career year in 2026. The junior from Wisconsin leads the team in doubles (10), triples (two), home runs (six), RBI (27), total bases (55), and slugging percentage (.647). Hindle also leads the team in strikeouts (25) and has seen his batting average dip .271 after a 0-10 weekend against Ole Miss that included six strikeouts.

There was a reason why the Kentucky offense struggled in Oxford. One of the best bats in the lineup was ice cold. UK will need to heat up Hindle’s bat quickly.

The starting infielder has been an extra-base hit machine for the Bat Cats this season. Hindle has 18 extra-base knocks over 23 hits and his slugging usually leads to wins. UK is 13-1 in games when Hindle hits a double, triple, or home run. UK is 7-3 when he doesn’t. In the weekend series when the offense struggled against St. John’s and Ole Miss, Hindle was a combined 1-19.

Hindle is this team’s secret sauce. The junior clubbed an RBI double against Murray State to end a cold streak on Tuesday. If he finds the barrel this weekend, that should lead to some good things for this baseball team.

Bio Blast: LSU Tigers

LSU has won eight national championships, has been to the College World Series 20 times, owns 17 SEC regular season titles, and 12 SEC Tournament titles. The first national title didn’t arrive until 1991. The first Omaha trip didn’t take place until 1986. Over the last four decades, LSU has turned into the blue blood program in college baseball.

Head coach Jay Johnson has helped the Bayou Bengals level up.

Johnson, 48, was the head coach at Arizona for six seasons and led the Wildcats to a pair of College World Series appearances including a runner-up finish in 2016. That led to the LSU job. Johnson did not wait long to make a splash. The Tigers won the national championship in 2023 in a year that was highlighted by landing Paul Skenes out of the transfer portal. LSU then backed that up in 2025 with another national title as the No. 6 national seed. That led to major expectations in 2026.

LSU has won at least 40 games every year under Johnson but might not get there this season. The Tigers (17-9, 2-4) after off to a very slow start and have gone from preseason No. 2 to unranked. Johnson’s club is dealing with some pitching injuries and has already lost six games at home. LSU is looking for its first SEC series win this season.

Expectations were high for a two-time national championship head coach but his team is coming up well short of those expectations through 26 games. LSU is still hitting for power (37 home runs) and posting a bunch of runs (8.4) but the pitching (4.69 ERA) and defense (No. 227 nationally in fielding percentage) have led to some bad moments.

This team remains extremely talented but they are struggling to find their way in 2026.

Who To Watch For: LSU Tigers

— Jake Brown (RF | L/L | 6-2, 206): The former Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year has settled into a position after being a two-way prospect out of high school. Brown owns a career slash line of .324/.423/.576 with 23 home runs, 55 total extra-base hits, 100 RBI, and a 16 percent strikeout rate over 445 plate appearances. This left-handed bat is hitting second in the lineup and leads the team in batting average (.386), OPS (1.278), hits (39), home runs (11), RBI (39), total bases (79), and stolen bases (seven). Brown is the engine of this offense.

— Casan Evans (RHP | 6-2, 196): The Texas native was one of the top arms in LSU’s bullpen last season with a 5-1 record, 2.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts over 52.2 innings with seven saves. Evans is now this team’s Friday night starter after earning third-team All-American honors in his first season. Evans has pitched 30 innings over six starts and is allowing just a .191 batting average. His ERA (4.80) is bloated but the sophomore is pitching much better than that. Evans went 7.2 innings against Oklahoma in his last start with 15 strikeouts. If you do not work the count and make Evans earn outs, you will be in trouble on Friday nights.

— William Schmidt (RHP | 6-4, 201): After making 17 appearances (six starts) with a 4.73 ERA over 32.1 innings as a true freshman, Schmidt has become a weekend starter for the Tigers as as sophomore. This former top-10 recruit owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts over 30 innings in six starts. Schmidt has been the Sunday starter all season but is moving to Saturday as Kansas transfer Cooper Moore (3-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) has been scratched for this weekend. A bullpen game on Sunday is highly likely for LSU.

— Zach Yorke (1B | L/L | 6-2, 295): LSU’s starting first baseman will stick out like a sore thumb when you watch this series this weekend. The Grand Canyon transfer is built like a MAC offensive guard, but this 22-year-old hits tanks. Yorke has 38 home runs across 686 career plate appearances with a .322/.438/.544 slash line. The average has dipped at LSU but the power has not gone away. Yorke has six home runs and gives this offense some real pop at the bottom of the lineup. They are calling Yorke “The Creole Bambino” down at The Box.

How To Watch: No. 18 Kentucky at LSU

This three-game set in the SEC begins on Friday night with day games following on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN+ will have the call from Baton Rouge.

Date Opponent Venue Time Broadcast March 27 (Friday) LSU Alex Box Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ March 28 (Saturday) LSU Alex Box Stadium 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ March 29 (Sunday) LSU Alex Box Stadium 1 p.m. ET ESPN+

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