LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at LSU
Kentucky got some momentum rolling vs. Mississippi State. Can the Cats build on it in Baton Rouge and bring home their first SEC road win? Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the big moments from Kentucky vs. LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
Kentucky is now 10-6, 1-2 in SEC play. The Cats will be without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance. According to Jack Pilgrim, Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavic will start, meaning Mo Dioubate will come off the bench. LSU is 12-4, 0-3 in SEC play, and will once again be without star guard Dedan Thomas, who is dealing with a lower leg injury and has missed the last three games. He was listed as out in the final SEC Availability Report.
Will the Cats win with a new-look lineup? Refresh the feed below for updates and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
Join KSR’s Pregame Chat!01/14/2026 04:29:42 PM
The KSR crew didn’t make the drive to Baton Rouge, but that isn’t stopping us from doing a pregame chat from home (we can’t call it the Walk & Talk, if anyone has name suggestions). Join along below as Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan go live on the KSR YouTube channel to preview Kentucky’s conference showdown with LSU.
Dedan Thomas is OUT01/14/2026 04:18:37 PM
LSU will once again be without star guard Dedan Thomas, who will miss his fourth straight game with a lower leg injury. Thomas is LSU’s leading scorer, with 16.2 points per game, and is first in the SEC with 7.1 assists per game. Freshman Jalen Reece will start in his place. Reece is averaging 4.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in SEC play.
How to Watch, Listen01/14/2026 09:32:55 AM
The Cats are on the SEC Network tonight, with Dave Neal and Rodney Terry on the call. Yes, the same Rodney Terry who coached Texas until the Longhorns fired him in March. It’ll be interesting to hear his perspective.
- Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 383
You can also join the conversation on KSBoard, where we're watching the game together and sharing our takes.
