Kentucky and LSU are both shaking up starting rotations for this weekend's series

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione decided to shake up the rotation last week against Ole Miss for a Thursday-Saturday series. Jaxon Jelkin stayed on Friday night. Ben Cleaver moved from Saturday to Thursday. That ultimately led to the first series loss of the season. UK is making another change this weekend.

Things will look different for the starting staff against LSU. Kentucky officially announced their starting weekend rotation on Thursday night. It’s a new look.

Friday: Jaxon Jelkin (5-0, 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 33.2 IP, 37 K, 9 BB/HBP)

(5-0, 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 33.2 IP, 37 K, 9 BB/HBP) Saturday: Nate Harris (3-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 28 K, 18 BB/HBP)

(3-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 28 K, 18 BB/HBP) Sunday: Ben Cleaver (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18.1 IP, 24 K, 18 BB/HBP)

Jelkin has been outstanding all season and is coming off his best start of the season against Ole Miss when he lasted seven innings and gave up just one run. Meanwhile, neither Harris or Cleaver were able to get out of the fourth inning last weekend. The former has gone at least six innings twice this season versus St. John’s and Alabama, but the latter has not pitched in a fifth inning yet this season. Harris is fresh off a disappointing start but this seems like a move to try and get Cleaver going. The raw ERA is not bad for the tall lefty, but there have been a ton of control issues for him early this season.

The series against unranked LSU will get started at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET) before day games on Saturday (3 p.m. ET) and Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

LSU’s Saturday starter will not be available

The first availability report for this weekend’s series dropped on Thursday night. Kentucky is in great shape. LSU is dealing with a significant pitching injury.

Kansas transfer Cooper Moore has started six games for Bayou Bengals this season. The right-hander is 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Moore has logged 32 innings with 39 strikeouts and just 10 walks/hit by pitch. The Saturday starter went for just four innings each against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to start SEC play and gave up six earned runs on 11 hits. Moore was considered one of the best transfers from the offseason after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson is shaking up the rotation for the Kentucky series. Can the Bat Cats take advantage?