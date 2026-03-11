LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. LSU, SEC Tournament First Round

The postseason is finally here — even if it’s starting earlier than any of us would have predicted. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you the sights and sounds from Bridgestone Arena as No. 9 seed Kentucky takes on No. 16 seed LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament (12:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Kentucky won the first meeting in Baton Rouge back in January thanks to a Malachi Moreno buzzer-beater, which completed the Cats’ comeback from an 18-point deficit. Hopefully, Kentucky avoids a slow start today. LSU finished the regular season 15-16, 3-15 in the SEC. Matt McMahon is very much on the hot seat in year four. This could be his final game as LSU’s head coach.

Or, will it be Kentucky’s final game in Nashville? History is on the Cats’ side, Kentucky owning a 16-2 edge vs. LSU in the SEC Tournament, 1-0 in Bridgestone Arena. The Cats are a 6.5-point favorite. Refresh the feed below for updates from Bridgestone Arena and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Tyler Thompson Kam Williams is AVAILABLE Will Kam Williams play today? We won’t know until the game, but he is not on the final SEC Availability report, meaning he is available, along with Brandon Garrison. Both were listed as probable last night.



LSU will be without Robert Miller, Jalen Reed, and Dedan Thomas. Thomas and Reed are no surprise, but Miller most recently played in LSU’s triple-overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, putting up 12 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 30 minutes. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on 64.9 percent shooting during SEC play.