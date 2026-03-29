Kentucky drops LSU series in 17-10 rubber match loss

Kentucky rode a strong pitching performance from Jaxon Jelkin to take game one against LSU on Friday night. The Bat Cats got eight innings from their ace and had a bullpen ready to role for the final two games. Unfortunately, there was no chance to win the game on Saturday due to the offense being shutout. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.

The offense started hot as UK ran out to a 7-0 lead in the third inning. That was not enough for a win on Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium. LSU (19-10, 4-5) got three home runs and used 11 free passes to make those big hits count. After a tough loss on Friday, Jay Johnson‘s club responded to take a big series after dropping the first two to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma in SEC play.

Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) has now dropped consecutive series in SEC play following Sunday’s 17-10 defeat. The Bat Cats had a great chance to win each but pitching ultimately let them down on a consecutive Sunday after blowing a multi-run lead last weekend against Ole Miss.

Another short start for Ben Cleaver

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione decided to make a pitching rotation change for the second weekend in a row. After moving Ben Cleaver up to start game one last week against Ole Miss, UK moved the lefty to Sunday against LSU. UK’s original Saturday starter ultimately had the same start he’s produced all season.

Cleaver has yet to see a fifth inning in 2026.

For the fifth consecutive start, Cleaver was pulled before the fourth inning ended. Kentucky’s top returning pitcher could not get out of the third inning on Sunday after a solid start to the game. The pitcher handed out three walks in the third frame and left the game with the bases loaded. That led to a grand slam that allowed LSU’s comeback to get some real momentum.

The 2.2 innings logged made this Cleaver’s second-shortest start of the season. Kentucky has gotten just 21 innings from this weekend starter across seven starts this season. Cleaver is now up to 23 passes (15 walks, 8 HBP) on the season with 26 strikeouts. There have been some big control problems and those did not go away against LSU.

Another very short start put some more pressure on the Kentucky bullpen. That ultimately led to disaster for UK on Sunday.

Kentucky’s bullpen collapses on a Sunday again

Kentucky turned to the bullpen in the third inning. That was the start of a marathon day. This marathon day would not work out for UK. In a game where both teams needed an assembly line of relief pitchers, LSU’s outlasted Kentucky’s.

UK’s bullpen used eight different pitchers. None recorded more than four outs. This group finished the game with 5.1 innings and allowed 13 runs (9 earned runs) on 13 hits with five strikeouts, eight walks and one hit by pitch. Two relief pitchers were unable to record an out and Burkley Bounds gave up a grand slam against his first batter faced.

Holding a 10-7 lead in the sixth, Kentucky turned to their top bullpen arm. Jack Bennett entered the game in a big spot. The hope was that UK’s top arm would settle the game. That is not what happened. LSU plated four runs in the inning to take the lead and chased Bennett from the game quickly in the seventh inning. Anything that could go wrong ultimately went wrong for the bullpen on Sunday.

After this UK bullpen group had some very strong performances in non-conference play, they have had some very rough Sunday moments in SEC play. Kentucky needs their starters to get out of the third inning but the blown multi-run leads are becoming a trend for this bullpen.

Kentucky scores double-digit runs without a big fly

Kentucky’s offense posted a shoutout loss for the third time this series on Friday, but we have seen this group bounce-back quickly after some bad performances. That is exactly what happened on Sunday. It wasn’t enough to win this game, but this offense reached double-digit runs for the second time this week on Sunday.

UK got there without a home run.

The Bat Cats scored 10 runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and 12 walks/HBP. The Wildcats recorded three doubles and got big games from Luke Lawrence (2-4, two doubles, 2 RBI, HBP) and Hudson Brown (2-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, HBP).

They fought the law and the Law-rence won!@LukeL1019 fouls off FOUR 0-2 pitches then doubles the opposite way to drive in two. @BellTyler28 follows with RBI liner.



T5 | UK 10, LSU 6 pic.twitter.com/dyU1dXK1QR — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 29, 2026

This offense is not one that depends on home runs, but will need production like Sunday to score runs when the hits over the fence do not arrive. Kentucky got consistent traffic on the basepaths and some key hits to score runs. That was enough to build a big lead early. There wasn’t enough to win this game.

On Deck

Kentucky will now return home for a five-game homestand after consecutive SEC series on the road. The Bat Cats will host Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET before a three-game series with Missouri. UK will look to gobble up some wins after dropping consecutive SEC series away from home.

The college baseball regular season grind rolls on.