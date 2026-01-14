Kentucky may be down, but it's still T-Shirt (and Half-Priced Beer) Night at LSU

Death, taxes, and teams giving away free t-shirts when Kentucky comes to town; that’s how it goes, right? As John Calipari used to joke, it’s always cup night, ball night, towel night, etc., for the Cats on the road in the SEC as teams try to pack their gyms in hopes of an upset. This season hasn’t gone according to plan for Mark Pope’s squad, but maybe you’ll find some comfort in hearing that it’s still T-Shirt Night in Baton Rouge as LSU hosts Kentucky.

In fact, LSU has plenty of goodies for those who come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, aka the PMAC. The first 500 students will get a free t-shirt. Everyone will get light-up wristbands. Sweetening the pot further, select food, drinks, and beer will be 50% off before tipoff. Who wouldn’t want to come to see the Tigers play the Cats?

We’re giving away some drip to the first 500 students that show up to the PMAC for Wednesday’s game versus Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/vDdS4eqhhe — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 13, 2026

Turns out, a decent number of people. There are still plenty of tickets available on LSU’s website. On the secondary market, you can get a seat in the upper deck for just $8. You can sit in the second level for just $13. A seat in the lower level behind the basket will cost you $37, a steal.

That’s more of an indictment of LSU’s struggles than Kentucky’s. The Tigers are 12-4, but 0-3 in SEC play. Star guard Dedan Thomas missed the last three games with a lower leg injury and is doubtful for tonight. When LSU hosted South Carolina last week, the announced attendance was just 6,303, less than half of the PMAC’s capacity of 13,215. They’ll have more than that there tonight, but basketball is clearly not front of mind in Baton Rouge right now — although LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry is cranking up the heat, telling the Baton Rouge Advocate that if the Tigers don’t make the NCAA Tournament, the administration will “reevaluate” Matt McMahon as head coach. No pressure!

Maybe that’s why McMahon’s team walked around campus on Tuesday, handing out free swag, sandwiches, and drinks to students to encourage them to come to tonight’s game and Saturday’s game against Missouri. Some people even got free LSU jerseys.

Come to the game 🤝 get free stuff pic.twitter.com/FfLC2OdY1b — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 13, 2026

Tonight’s game is a must-win for both teams, which are both currently projected to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Kentucky has yet to win a true road game this season, losing at Louisville and at Alabama. Free stuff is enticing, but here’s hoping PMAC is as sleepy as can be so the Cats have a better shot of bringing home a win.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry)

: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

