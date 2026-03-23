Kentucky makes Sweet 16 for first time in a decade with 74-73 win over West Virginia

Kentucky and West Virginia were each playing to end some lengthy Sweet 16 droughts. For Kentucky, they were seeking their first regional semifinal since 2016, and in the Sweet 16, they’d face 1-seed Texas for a shot at its fifth Elite Eight appearance, the furthest the Cats have ever gone.

For West Virginia, they were playing for their second-ever Sweet 16 appearance. They made it there in 1992, and with a win over the Cats, they’d match their best NCAA Tournament finish in program history.

A lot was on the line in the second-round game — as is the case with every single game in the big dance.

Kentucky was able to pull out the 74-73 win over the Mountaineers, moving to 25-10 on the year as it moves to its first Sweet 16 in a decade. It marks Kenny Brooks‘ second-ever Sweet 16. The first time he made it there, he ended up taking Virginia Tech to the Final Four in 2023.

Following a buzzer-beating signature post fadeaway from Clara Strack, Kentucky led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter. West Virginia came out in their press, trying to disrupt the Cats’ offensive flow, but for the most part, Kentucky did a solid job of finding the holes in the Mountaineers defense. A size advantage certainly helped in that.

The Cats led 28-17 at the 6:39 mark in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers stormed off on a 9-0 run to tie things up at 30, and to end the half, the two teams traded baskets as it was 36 all at the break.

Asia Boone was on the bench with foul trouble, and West Virginia’s defense began to constrict Kentucky. Amelia Hassett and Jordan Obi both had two fouls at the break as well. In a lot of ways, Kentucky entered the game with several advantages, but the Mountaineers did a good job of picking the Cats apart where they could.

Kentucky got out to a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, but as we saw in the first half, West Virginia was more than capable of making big runs to get back into the game. Heading into the fourth, it was 62-50 Cats.

Teonni Key was probably the biggest difference in the game, as evidenced by her game-sealing defensive rebound. That extra 6-foot-5 frame paired with her ability to handle the ball really ended up being a thorn in West Virginia’s side. She was just a poor matchup for the Mountaineers.

In the end, Kentucky was able to get by and pull off the win, cementing their spot in the Sweet 16. It wasn’t easy at times, but they got it done.

Kentucky was actually the only 5-seed to make it to this year’s Sweet 16. Maryland, Michigan State and Ole Miss all lost on Saturday. The Cats will next take the court in Fort Worth, facing 1-seed Texas on Saturday, March 28. The time and channel of the game will both be known at a later time.

The Longorns beat Kentucky 64-53 on Feb. 9, but it was a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter. Maybe this time, Kentucky can be on the other side of the outcome and keep rolling onto the Elite Eight.