How Kentucky has performed after blowout losses under Mark Pope

Kentucky took one on the chin again on the hardwood on Tuesday night. Nashville has not treated the Cats well. Mark Pope is 1-4 in the Music City with Otega Oweh heroics needed against Oklahoma to record a victory. Now the Cats find themselves trying to get off the mat again. This is not the first time this has occurred under Pope.

UK lost a game by more than 10 points under Pope for the 10th time this week. How have the Wildcats performed after these blowouts? The track record is strong.

Game Result Next Game Next Result Kentucky vs. Ohio State (2024-25) Buckeyes 85, Cats 65 Kentucky vs. Brown Cats 88-54 Kentucky at Georgia (2024-25) Bulldogs 82, Cats 69 Kentucky at Mississippi State Cats 95-90 Kentucky at Ole Miss (2024-25) Rebels 98, Cats 84 Kentucky vs. South Carolina Cats 80-57 Kentucky at Alabama (2024-25) Tide 96, Cats 83 Kentucky at Oklahoma Cats 83-82 Kentucky vs. Auburn (2024-25) Tigers 94, Cats 78 Kentucky vs. LSU Cats 95-64 Kentucky vs. Alabama (2025 SEC Tournament) Tide 99, Cats 70 Kentucky vs. Troy Cats 76-57 Kentucky vs. Michigan State (2025-26) Spartans 83, Cats 66 Kentucky vs. Loyola (Md.) Cats 88-46 Kentucky vs. Gonzaga (2025-26) Bulldogs 94, Cats 59 Kentucky vs. North Carolina Central Cats 103-67 Kentucky at Alabama (2025-26) Tide 89, Cats 74 Kentucky vs. Missouri Tigers 73-68

Kentucky is 8-1 outright in these bounce-back games with a 6-3 against the spread (ATS) record. The Cats were a favorite in every game after a blowout outside of a road trip to Mississippi State. UK won that game as a five-point road underdog in Starkville. UK was undefeated in these games until blowing an eight-point lead in the last four minutes of a home loss to Missouri this season.

Pope’s squad typically responds well after getting embarrassed. Will that trend continue on Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena? Arkansas will be a multi-possession home favorite this weekend. Kentucky is just 1-4 ATS as a dog this season.