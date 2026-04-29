Kentucky Head Coach Mark Pope Meeting With Maccabi Tel Aviv Forward Márcio Santos

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is flying to Israel on Wednesday to meet with an international prospect. Sources tell KSR that Pope will be meeting with Maccabi Tel Aviv center Márcio Santos.

Santos, a 6-foot-8 center with Maccabi Tel Aviv, averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, one assist, and 0.6 blocks during the 2025-26 Winner League Season with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He previously played with Sesi Franca in the NBB Americas League from 2018 to 2024, and then Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga from 2024-25.

Kentucky has already made a run in the international ranks, signing Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye on April 24. Could Santos be next?

INCOMING

RETURNERS (5)

PORTAL ADDITIONS (3)

INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)

HS SIGNEES (2)

OUTGOING

GRADUATED (2)

Otega Oweh (18.6 PPG)

(18.6 PPG) Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) – Pursuing another year at Florida, will require a waiver

NBA DRAFT (1)

PORTAL (7)

April 24 : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline June 13 : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline June 23-24: 2026 NBA Draft

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and access to KSBoard and House of Blue to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.