Kentucky's matchup in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge has been revealed

Kentucky men’s basketball is heading to Charlottesville next season.

According to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats are scheduled to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge. The game will take place at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, December 2. This year’s ACC/SEC Challenge will take place over two days, with 11 games on Tuesday and five more games on Wednesday.

The event is loaded with potentially awesome games. Other notable matchups include Arkansas-North Carolina, Duke-Florida, Texas-Louisville, and Alabama-Miami (FL). Below is the full ACC/SEC Challenge schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Per BigBlueHistory.net, Kentucky is 6-3 all-time against Virginia, the last meeting coming at the Maui Classic in 2002. UK lost that game 75-61, but had won the previous six meetings. The first-ever matchup between the two was all the way back in 1914. Louie Dampier dropped 31 points on the Cavaliers during a 104-84 win in 1966.

Virginia is about to enter season two of the Ryan Odom era, who replaced the great Tony Bennett as the Cavaliers’ full-time head coach in 2025-26. Odom posted a 30-6 record (15-3 ACC) in his debut year, finishing second in the ACC standings. Virginia, which rostered former Wildcat center/soon-to-be NBA player, Ugonna Onyenso, lost in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament to Tennessee.

Kentucky’s 2026-27 basketball schedule as we know it