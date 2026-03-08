Kentucky MBB posts new 'player development' job opening entering postseason

Mark Pope is adding support staff help ahead of a crucial offseason for his future in Lexington. The University of Kentucky has posted a new job opening for men’s basketball with the following title: Associate Director, Player Development.

It’s a position that will focus on analytics, scouting, evaluation and player development, according to the official job summary. The deadline to apply is listed as March 13 — next Friday.

“The Player Development position plays a central role in shaping the Kentucky Men’s basketball program through the integration of analytics, scouting, prospect evaluation, and strategic player development,” the description reads. “This role leverages advanced data modeling, video analysis, and performance evaluation tools to provide the coaching staff with actionable insights on current players and prospective recruits.”

The role will help Pope with roster management, including internal and external talent while also assisting with on-court coaching activities, pending anticipated NCAA rule changes.

“Working closely with the coaching staff and support personnel, the role contributes to innovative roster and resource management practices by evaluating internal and external talent, projecting performance trends, and helping develop forward-thinking strategies that optimize team composition and competitive success,” the description continues. “The position also collaborates with coaches, video staff, and analytics personnel to translate data insights into practical applications for scouting, practice planning, game preparation.

“Pending anticipated NCAA rule changes, the position may also assist with on-court coaching activities related to individual player development and scouting implementation.”

Three to five years of experience ‘working in a fast-paced environment in collegiate or professional athletics focusing on player development’ are recommended for the full-time position.

Pope has flirted with the idea of adding a General Manager position ahead of the upcoming transfer portal cycle, but the Wildcats also lost multiple support staff members last offseason, specifically the Director of Player Development (Brett Rybak) and the Director of Basketball Administration (Will Barton).

There are multiple hires to make — this is just the first of many, but a step in the right direction overall.

Interested candidates can apply HERE.

Maybe you are the fix for Kentucky basketball in 2026-27?