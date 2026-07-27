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Kentucky MBB releases SEC dates for 2026-27 season

Jack PIlgrim
Jack Pilgrim
07/27/26

We now have 31 game dates locked in (give or take a day for midweek conference foes) going into the 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball season.

13 dates have already been finalized for the non-conference schedule, and now the Southeastern Conference has announced its complete 18-game league schedule for all members. All Tuesday vs. Wednesday dates in the SEC will be made official at a later date, as will game times and television designations.

UK is also still finalizing the exhibition schedule — Little Rock on October 16 is the only one currently on the books — with one more non-conference matchup coming, as well.

Take a look at it in all its glory below:

Kentucky Basketball 2026-27 Schedule

DateOpponentLocation
Nov. 3 (Tuesday)ManhattanRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Nov. 6 (Friday)James MadisonRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Nov. 10 (Tuesday)Kansas (Champions Classic)United Center, Chicago, IL
Nov. 13 (Friday)Northern ArizonaRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Nov. 16 (Monday)Grambling StateRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Nov. 20 (Friday)IndianaLucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IL
Dec. 2 (Wednesday)at Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge)John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA
Dec. 5 (Saturday)Appalachian StateRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Dec. 8 (Tuesday)BryantRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Dec. 12 (Saturday)LouisvilleRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Dec. 19 (Saturday)North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic)Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Dec. 22 (Tuesday)Sacred HeartRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Dec. 28 (Monday)Gardner-WebbRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Jan. 2 (Saturday)at OklahomaLloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK
Jan. 5/6 (Tuesday/Wednesday)Ole MissRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Jan. 9 (Saturday)at MissouriMizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Jan. 12/13 (Tuesday/Wednesday)LSURupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Jan. 16 (Saturday)VanderbiltRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Jan. 19/20 (Tuesday/Wednesday)at Mississippi StateHumphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Jan. 23 (Saturday)TennesseeRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Jan. 30 (Saturday)at TexasMoody Center, Austin, TX
Feb. 2/3 (Tuesday/Wednesday)at Ole MissThe Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, MS
Feb. 6 (Saturday)AlabamaRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Feb. 9/10 (Tuesday/Wednesday)South CarolinaRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Feb. 13 (Saturday)at TennesseeThompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
Feb. 16/17 (Tuesday/Wednesday)at GeorgiaStegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA
Feb. 20 (Saturday)ArkansasRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Feb. 23/24 (Tuesday/Wednesday)at VanderbiltMemorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN
Feb. 27 (Saturday)AuburnRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
March 2/3 (Tuesday/Wednesday)Texas A&MRupp Arena, Lexington, KY
March 6 (Saturday)at FloridaStephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

NBA Paint shares its spin on the schedule release

BBN loved the SEC rollout with NBA Paint when league opponents were made official. Now, we have the dates to pair with them.

Kentucky’s toughest challenges will come toward the end of the SEC schedule, leading us right into postseason play. Time to see what these Wildcats are made of.

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2026-07-31
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