Kentucky MBB releases SEC dates for 2026-27 season

We now have 31 game dates locked in (give or take a day for midweek conference foes) going into the 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball season.

13 dates have already been finalized for the non-conference schedule, and now the Southeastern Conference has announced its complete 18-game league schedule for all members. All Tuesday vs. Wednesday dates in the SEC will be made official at a later date, as will game times and television designations.

UK is also still finalizing the exhibition schedule — Little Rock on October 16 is the only one currently on the books — with one more non-conference matchup coming, as well.

Take a look at it in all its glory below:

Kentucky Basketball 2026-27 Schedule

Date Opponent Location Nov. 3 (Tuesday) Manhattan Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 6 (Friday) James Madison Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 10 (Tuesday) Kansas (Champions Classic) United Center, Chicago, IL Nov. 13 (Friday) Northern Arizona Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 16 (Monday) Grambling State Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 20 (Friday) Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IL Dec. 2 (Wednesday) at Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA Dec. 5 (Saturday) Appalachian State Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 8 (Tuesday) Bryant Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 12 (Saturday) Louisville Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 19 (Saturday) North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic) Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Dec. 22 (Tuesday) Sacred Heart Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 28 (Monday) Gardner-Webb Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 2 (Saturday) at Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK Jan. 5/6 (Tuesday/Wednesday) Ole Miss Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 9 (Saturday) at Missouri Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO Jan. 12/13 (Tuesday/Wednesday) LSU Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 16 (Saturday) Vanderbilt Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 19/20 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS Jan. 23 (Saturday) Tennessee Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 30 (Saturday) at Texas Moody Center, Austin, TX Feb. 2/3 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, MS Feb. 6 (Saturday) Alabama Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Feb. 9/10 (Tuesday/Wednesday) South Carolina Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Feb. 13 (Saturday) at Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN Feb. 16/17 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Georgia Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA Feb. 20 (Saturday) Arkansas Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Feb. 23/24 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN Feb. 27 (Saturday) Auburn Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY March 2/3 (Tuesday/Wednesday) Texas A&M Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY March 6 (Saturday) at Florida Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

NBA Paint shares its spin on the schedule release

BBN loved the SEC rollout with NBA Paint when league opponents were made official. Now, we have the dates to pair with them.

SCHEDULE UPDATE ft. @nba_paint:



We have matchup dates ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JKT0krdN57 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 27, 2026

Kentucky’s toughest challenges will come toward the end of the SEC schedule, leading us right into postseason play. Time to see what these Wildcats are made of.