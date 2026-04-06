Kentucky men's tennis star Eli Stephenson won a point by jumping over the net

Saturday was Senior Day for Kentucky men’s tennis, but it was a junior who stole the spotlight.

Louisville’s own Eli Stephenson produced a highlight play worthy of making the SportsCenter Top 10 during the Wildcats’ 4-3 win over No. 12 Georgia in Lexington. In the midst of a match that lasted over four hours, Stephenson won a singles point against Georgia’s Arda Azkara by jumping over the net and slamming the ball onto Azkara‘s side. The St. Xavier alum, ranked 24th nationally in singles, went on to beat Azkara 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

There are debates online questioning whether this move was legal and if the point should have counted or not (KSR’s Drew Franklin — former Tennis Channel employee — leans yes), but the judge ruled it in Kentucky’s favor. That’s all we care about. Stephenson even received some love from former player/current tennis broadcaster Patrick McEnroe for his athletic display.

Stephenson’s quick thinking played only a small part in Kentucky rallying back from a 3-1 deficit. The ‘Cats claimed the final three singles courts to upset the 12th-ranked Bulldogs, UK’s best win of the season. Seniors Martin Breysach, Charlelie Cosnet, and Jaden Weekes were all celebrated ahead of time, but juniors Matt Rankin, Jack Loutit, and Stephenson logged the Wildcats’ singles points. Kentucky had lost four matches this season in final set tiebreakers before ending that streak against UGA.

Kentucky (15-10; 5-7 SEC) will close out the regular season on the road next week, traveling to No. 7 LSU on Friday, April 10, and No. 24 Ole Miss on Sunday, April 12. The SEC Men’s Tennis Championship will follow on Wednesday, April 15, in College Station, TX.