Kentucky outlasts Miami (Ohio) in midweek slugfest

Midweek games are a roller coaster ride in college baseball. A top 25 team seemingly loses a home game to a mid-major opponent every week. Things get weird on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That was on full display at Kentucky Proud Park. But the wins count the same in this sport.

Kentucky grinded out a marathon 14-11 victory against Miami (Ohio) in a game that lasted over four hours at Kentucky Proud Park. There were home runs, sacrifice hits, walks, HBPs, and about 800 pitching changes.

The Bat Cats fell down by multiple runs on separate occasions, but fought back by getting consistent traffic on the basepaths, and had one reliever step up big-time when the team really need it.

BOX SCORE: Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio)

The home run drought ends but Kentucky played Kentucky baseball on Tuesday

Designated hitter Carson Hansen hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning to tie this game at three. This was the first first home run for the team since the series finale against Ole Miss. Kentucky has been missing some power. They got some power on Tuesday.

Hansen left the yard and Will Marcy ripped a two-RBI double in the sixth when the Cats trailed 10-7.

Bases loaded double Will Marcy! pic.twitter.com/VJc27mAydR — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 1, 2026

The slugging helped, but Kentucky scored double-digit runs for the third time in five games because the Wildcats played their brand of baseball.

Ethan Hindle scored on a very shallow sac fly by Ryan Schwartz to tie the game at 10. The Bat Cats earned eight walks and wore seven pitches. Tyler Bell (x2) and Marcy each had free pass RBIs. Hindle also had one when he wore a pitch in the seventh inning to give the Cats a lead at 11-10.

Kentucky needs more power. They found that in the win over Miami (Ohio), but this team is not going away from their identity. The Wildcats are at their best when they get traffic on the bases, grind at-bats, and keep constant pressure on the defense. That happened in the latest midweek victory.

Connor Mattison makes first Kentucky start

Kentucky’s bullpen did not have a good weekend on the road in SEC play. Head coach Nick Mingione and pitching coach Dan Roszel continue to mix things up. That occurred again on Tuesday with one of the best bullpen arms earning a start.

Connor Mattison started 18 games over the last two seasons at Grand Canyon before moving to Kentucky. After serving as a long reliever, UK asked Mattison to start a game. Could this become a permanent usage change? The Wildcats are clearly searching for some pitching answers.

The right-hander went three innings and gave up four hits with two earned runs, three strikeouts, and two walks. Mattison allowed a solo shot but worked out of some jams. The junior has starting experience and could start seeing a different role on the weekend.

Nile Adcock saves Kentucky from another bullpen meltdown

Chase Alderman replaced Connor Mattison in the fourth inning and gave and unearned run. A 3-1 deficit would turn into a 7-3 lead for the home team before the game moved to the fifth inning. Kentucky would turn to the bullpen to protect that lead.

We saw a similar movie. Kentucky could not hold onto a multi-run lead.

Tommy Skelding allowed two runs in the fifth frame after an unfortunate fielding error. After struggling against LSU, Burkley Bounds recorded just one out in the sixth inning and was tagged with four earned runs. Tristan Hunter recorded two strikeouts to get UK out of the spot but could not prevent inherited runners from scoring. Will Coleman then struggled with command in the seventh inning and had to be pulled with the bases loaded.

Nile Adcock saved the day with two strikeouts in six pitches. The former junior college transfer then shut the door on Miami (Ohio) in both the eighth and ninth innings. Kentucky needed a fireman reliever on Tuesday. That is exactly what Adcock has become.

UK has been tagging the right-handed pitcher with Jaxon Jelkin in SEC series. That has resulted in a save against Ole Miss and a big spot versus LSU. Adcock also recorded a save against Alabama in a tight game. This relief pitcher is now up to 21 strikeouts over 14.2 innings and is becoming a very valuable piece of this Kentucky pitching staff.

Expect to see Adcock again in a high-leverage situations as the Wildcats attempt to define roles for the bullpen after a rough couple of weeks in the SEC for this pitching staff.

The defense didn’t help

Kentucky has been a strong defensive baseball team this season. That was not the case in Tuesday’s midweek win. The Cats had three fielding errors. Those mistakes led to some runs for Miami (Ohio).

— Kentucky left fielder Will Marcy misplayed a single in the fourth inning. That ball got passed him and the runner advance to third base. That two-base error led to a run to give the RedHawks a 3-1 lead.

— A fielding error on Kentucky second baseman Ethan Hindle in the fifth inning gave Miami (Ohio) a one-out baserunner. That ultimately led to two unearned runs for the RedHawks.

— Miami (Ohio) cleanup hitter Tommy Harris hit what appeared to be an easy home run in the seventh. However, the ball somehow stayed in the park. Kentucky right fielder Ryan Schwartz misplayed the baseball and could not finish the catch. The Cats then needed Nile Adcock to get them out of a bases loaded jam after that error.

Miami (Ohio) scored some cheap runs in this game because Kentucky had some moments of sloppy defense. This team cannot afford for that to become a trend.

On Deck

Kentucky’s homestand will roll into the weekend. The Bat Cats (22-6, 5-4) will host Missouri (17-13, 1-8) for a three-game set this weekend The Tigers are reeling in SEC play and dropped a midweek contest to Kansas at home on Tuesday.

UK will attempt to win its second SEC series of the season at home this weekend.