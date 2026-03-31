Kentucky's big week at home will start with Miami (Ohio)

Another baseball week on the University of Kentucky campus gets started on Tuesday. The Bat Cats are set to begin a five-game homestand with big games against Missouri and Louisville looming. Can this team gobble up some home wins after dropping consecutive series on the road? We will find out this week.

Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) is still ranked but is currently out of the hosting window when diving into the NCAA Tournament resume. Just one big week could change that. Nick Mingione‘s squad will be looking to respond with a little MACtion on Tuesday.

Let’s set the table.

Bases Loaded: Kentucky will look to bounce-back in this week’s homestand



Kentucky has a home run drought

Kentucky scored 31 total runs across four games last week. The Wildcats twice reached double-digit runs and got to seven runs in the only win against LSU. There were some good moments for the offense but there was something missing.

The Bat Cats played 36 innings without hitting a home run.

Ethan Hindle (2 doubles), Luke Lawrence (2 doubles), Hudson Brown (double), and Jayce Tharnish (triple) all found extra bases this week but the team’s slug was down. That matters in an SEC series where LSU logged 13 extra-base hits and UK recorded just four. The lack of pop has been exposed over the last two road trips.

This is not a slugging-driven lineup but there are times and situations where more pop is needed. That can often show up in the later innings. Tyler Bell hit one out of the park against Ole Miss to give UK a bounce-back run during the bullpen collapse. UK got none of that against LSU as their 10-6 lead eventually turned into a 17-10 deficit.

Kentucky’s offense worked counts and got some timely hits all week outside of Saturday’s shutout loss. However, those shutout losses are becoming common. This offense now has consecutive weekends with a zero on the scoreboard. The lack of pop is a major reason why.

Now a midweek game against a MAC opponent arrives. Ending this four-game home run drought and finding some more slugging could give this offense a some momentum heading into another SEC weekend.

Bio Blast: Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Head coach Brian Smiley is now in his third season at Miami (Ohio). This long-time Indiana State assistant coach did not wait long to make a splash in Oxford. Smiley earned MAC Coach of the Year honors in 2025 as he led the RedHawks to a regular season and conference tournament title. This led to an automatic bid. Miami (Ohio) was the No. 4 seed in the Knoxville regional and bowed after two games despite giving No. 2 seed Wake Forest a scare.

That trip to the postseason was just the third for the program in the last 40 years. Miami (Ohio) has only won one MAC regular season title in that window. Smiley owns it. After working for a winning Indiana State program that has made six NCAA Tournament appearances over the last 15 years, Smiley quickly brought that winning to Ohio.

Miami (Ohio) was picked to win the league again in 2026. The RedHawks (17-9, 7-5) have some work to do as they sit three games behind Ball State in the conference standings. UK defeated that Ball State squad 10-3 three weeks ago.

This team owns a .950 OPS and is putting up over nine runs per game, but the pitching (1.49 WHIP) has run into problems throughout the season.

Who To Watch For: Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

— Marcus Dierks (CF | L/R | 6-1, 185): This junior college transfer has made an immediate impact for Miami (Ohio) this season. Dierks is hitting leadoff for the RedHawks and is slashing .394/532/.468 with 22 stolen bases. Dierks hasn’t produced a ton of power (zero home runs) but is danegrous on the basepaths.

— Tommy Harrison (RF | L/R | 6-3, 220): After batting just .209 across 99 plate appearances as a redshirt sophomore, Harrison has made a big jump this season. The Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward product is slashing .411/.533/.747 with 11 doubles, seven home runs, and 39 RBI. Harrison has more walks (21) than strikeouts (13) and has been a real weapon for this team in the cleanup spot.

The numbers don’t lie. Tommy Harrison is your MAC Player of the Week‼️#RiseUpRedHawks | #LoveAndHonor pic.twitter.com/eoz3EdDTJ2 — Miami Baseball (@MiamiOHBaseball) March 2, 2026

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio)

Another midweek game has arrived. Kentucky will host Miami (Ohio) before a big conference series for both programs. Neither team has announced a starter. There have been some recent pitching struggles for both teams. We could get a run parade on Tuesday night.

ESPN+ will have the broadcast.