How Kentucky will try to contain Milan Momcilovic, the nation's best three-point shooter

Kentucky needed a miracle shot from Otega Oweh to force overtime vs. Santa Clara and make it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. To get to the Sweet 16, the Cats must contain the best shooter in all of college basketball.

That’s not hyperbole. Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic ranks No. 1 in the country in three-point percentage (49.4%) and threes made (130). He makes an average of 3.7 threes per game, which ranks fourth nationally, on 7.5 attempts. In Iowa State’s loss to Arizona in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, Momcilovic made eight threes. The Cyclones are talented across the board, but Momcilovic has been the difference-maker on more than one occasion.

“He’s put up staggering numbers,” Mark Pope said of Momcilovic on Saturday. “It’s really, really impressive. It’s gotta put him in rarefied air. I don’t know where he stands with anybody else in the country. They earn him a lot of shots with their pace. They earn him shots with actions. He earns himself shots by being an elite-level screener and a relocator. So, it’s gotta be a little bit of a team effort.”

This isn’t the first time Pope is preparing for Momcilovic. BYU played Iowa State twice in Pope’s final season in Provo, winning one game and losing the other. Momcilovic, then a freshman, scored 17 total points in the two matchups, but was 1-9 from beyond the arc. Since then, the junior forward has more than doubled his production from outside. With All-American Joshua Jefferson likely out due to an ankle injury, Momcilovic will shoulder even more of a load. With Momcilovic standing at 6’8″, 225 lbs., Kentucky’s fours will have their work cut out for them.

“One of the things that’s probably under-appreciated about him is how physical he is,” Poep said of Momcilovic. “He owns his line coming off screens, and that’s hard to do in this game, especially with how physical the game is right now. But he’s gotta be able to maintain his line coming off screens. He gets shoulder-to-shoulder on screens. So any chance you have to kind of disrupt his flow is going to be really, really important.”

“Can you play with him a little bit on the carry? He’s got this really brilliant kind of dark fade where he likes to play that’s really hard to get to. So you just want to be as disruptive as you can.”

Andrija Jelavic and Mo Dioubate will draw the assignment of guarding Momcilovic, but Brandon Garrison has shown on more than one occasion how effective he can be on the perimeter, most recently vs. Santa Clara, when he blocked Sash Gavalyugov’s three-point attempts on back-to-back attempts in overtime. TJ Otzelberger has coached against Garrison once, when the big man was a freshman at Oklahoma State.

“I think when you have that length and versatility, you have the ability to contest shots on the perimeter,” Otzelberger said of Garrison on Saturday. “You have the ability to challenge shots at the rim. And I think oftentimes when a big gets switched onto a guard, the guard thinks it’s time to attack off the balance or create space, isolate and be able to get to his shot.

“With Brandon, he has such great discipline defensively. Not only does he use his length to his benefit, but you always have in the back of your mind, do you really want to drive him to the rim and challenge him in? I think there’s a psychological thing that happens there. It’s, all right, he could block my shot on the perimeter or the rim, and he’s still got the mobility and agility to contain the balance. So he poses a huge challenge because of his ability to do all those things.”

Containing Momcilovic will be a team effort, but having Garrison dialed in certainly will help. Hopefully, it’s BG Time again in St. Louis.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.