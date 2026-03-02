Skip to main content
Kentucky still not ranked in AP, Coaches Polls; Florida up to No. 5

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson1 hour agoMrsTylerKSR

Kentucky is back on the national radar after back-to-back wins, but AP voters need to see more before moving the Cats into the Top 25. Maybe a win over a top-five team like Florida?

Kentucky missed the cut in both polls today, coming in second among “others receiving votes” in the AP Poll and eighth in the Coaches Poll. The Cats have 47 points in the AP Poll, which is tied with Louisville. BYU has the most outside of the Top 25, with 74. They only got five points in the Coaches Poll.

Florida, Saturday’s opponent in Rupp, moved up two spots to No. 5 after wins over Texas and Arkansas. The Razorbacks weren’t even penalized for the 34-point loss, staying at No. 20. Also from the SEC, Alabama comes in at No. 16, Tennessee No. 23, and Vanderbilt No. 24. The ‘Dores actually moved up a spot after losing to Kentucky on Saturday.

The top three of the AP Poll remain the same: 1. Duke, 2. Arizona, 3. Michigan. UConn is up to No. 4, Florida is No. 5. Iowa State, Houston, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas Tech round out the top ten. Gonzaga fell three spots to No. 12.

At least three national writers believe Kentucky is a top 25 team. CJ Moore has the Cats at No. 23 in his new rankings at The Athletic today. Casey Jacobsen also ranked Kentucky No. 23 in his Top 25 for Fox Sports. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 25 in his rankings. Jon Rothstein still has the Cats outside of the Top 25, at No. 29.

Just keep winning.

AP Poll – March 2

RankTeamRecordConferenceTrendPoints
1Duke27-2Atlantic Coast1471 (55)
2Arizona27-2Big 121392 (4)
3Michigan27-2Big Ten1385 (0)
4UConn27-3Big East+21275 (0)
5Florida23-6Southeastern+21234 (0)
6Iowa State24-5Big 12-21118 (0)
7Houston24-5Big 12-21094 (0)
8Michigan State24-5Big Ten+51055 (0)
9Nebraska25-4Big Ten+31002 (0)
10Texas Tech22-7Big 12+6855 (0)
11Illinois22-7Big Ten-1838 (0)
12Gonzaga28-3West Coast-3752 (0)
13Virginia25-4Atlantic Coast-2731 (0)
14Kansas21-8Big 12722 (0)
15Purdue22-7Big Ten-7712 (0)
16Alabama22-7Southeastern+1657 (0)
17North Carolina23-6Atlantic Coast+1554 (0)
18St. John’s23-6Big East-3547 (0)
19Miami (OH)29-0Mid-American+2360 (0)
20Arkansas21-8Southeastern333 (0)
21Saint Mary’s27-4West Coast304 (0)
22Miami (FL)23-6Atlantic Coast153 (0)
23Tennessee20-9Southeastern-1118 (0)
24Vanderbilt22-7Southeastern+1117 (0)
25Saint Louis26-3Atlantic 10-2103 (0)

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1

