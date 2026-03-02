Kentucky still not ranked in AP, Coaches Polls; Florida up to No. 5
Kentucky is back on the national radar after back-to-back wins, but AP voters need to see more before moving the Cats into the Top 25. Maybe a win over a top-five team like Florida?
Kentucky missed the cut in both polls today, coming in second among “others receiving votes” in the AP Poll and eighth in the Coaches Poll. The Cats have 47 points in the AP Poll, which is tied with Louisville. BYU has the most outside of the Top 25, with 74. They only got five points in the Coaches Poll.
Florida, Saturday’s opponent in Rupp, moved up two spots to No. 5 after wins over Texas and Arkansas. The Razorbacks weren’t even penalized for the 34-point loss, staying at No. 20. Also from the SEC, Alabama comes in at No. 16, Tennessee No. 23, and Vanderbilt No. 24. The ‘Dores actually moved up a spot after losing to Kentucky on Saturday.
The top three of the AP Poll remain the same: 1. Duke, 2. Arizona, 3. Michigan. UConn is up to No. 4, Florida is No. 5. Iowa State, Houston, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas Tech round out the top ten. Gonzaga fell three spots to No. 12.
At least three national writers believe Kentucky is a top 25 team. CJ Moore has the Cats at No. 23 in his new rankings at The Athletic today. Casey Jacobsen also ranked Kentucky No. 23 in his Top 25 for Fox Sports. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 25 in his rankings. Jon Rothstein still has the Cats outside of the Top 25, at No. 29.
Just keep winning.
AP Poll – March 2
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Conference
|Trend
|Points
|1
|Duke
|27-2
|Atlantic Coast
|–
|1471 (55)
|2
|Arizona
|27-2
|Big 12
|–
|1392 (4)
|3
|Michigan
|27-2
|Big Ten
|–
|1385 (0)
|4
|UConn
|27-3
|Big East
|+2
|1275 (0)
|5
|Florida
|23-6
|Southeastern
|+2
|1234 (0)
|6
|Iowa State
|24-5
|Big 12
|-2
|1118 (0)
|7
|Houston
|24-5
|Big 12
|-2
|1094 (0)
|8
|Michigan State
|24-5
|Big Ten
|+5
|1055 (0)
|9
|Nebraska
|25-4
|Big Ten
|+3
|1002 (0)
|10
|Texas Tech
|22-7
|Big 12
|+6
|855 (0)
|11
|Illinois
|22-7
|Big Ten
|-1
|838 (0)
|12
|Gonzaga
|28-3
|West Coast
|-3
|752 (0)
|13
|Virginia
|25-4
|Atlantic Coast
|-2
|731 (0)
|14
|Kansas
|21-8
|Big 12
|–
|722 (0)
|15
|Purdue
|22-7
|Big Ten
|-7
|712 (0)
|16
|Alabama
|22-7
|Southeastern
|+1
|657 (0)
|17
|North Carolina
|23-6
|Atlantic Coast
|+1
|554 (0)
|18
|St. John’s
|23-6
|Big East
|-3
|547 (0)
|19
|Miami (OH)
|29-0
|Mid-American
|+2
|360 (0)
|20
|Arkansas
|21-8
|Southeastern
|–
|333 (0)
|21
|Saint Mary’s
|27-4
|West Coast
|–
|304 (0)
|22
|Miami (FL)
|23-6
|Atlantic Coast
|–
|153 (0)
|23
|Tennessee
|20-9
|Southeastern
|-1
|118 (0)
|24
|Vanderbilt
|22-7
|Southeastern
|+1
|117 (0)
|25
|Saint Louis
|26-3
|Atlantic 10
|-2
|103 (0)
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1
