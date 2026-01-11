WATCH: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State highlights, Rupp's Runts Halftime Ceremony

Man, did we all need that. With the 1966 team in the house, Kentucky overcame an alarmingly slow start and Jaland Lowe reinjuring his shoulder to cruise to a 92-68 win over Mississippi State. Throw the first ten minutes out, and there’s a lot to like in this one. In turn, the highlight reel is pretty fun.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Otega Oweh with 22 points. Oweh had several dunks and hit a few big threes to push Kentucky’s lead into comfortable territory in the second half; however, Kam Williams and Malachi Moreno were the stars of the first half, combining for 19 points to put Kentucky up five at the break. With Jayden Quaintance out due to swelling in his knee, Moreno was back in the starting lineup and made the most of it, finishing with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Williams came off the bench to finish with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists, and 3 turnovers. He led the team in plus/minus efficiency with +32.

As mentioned, this all happened with the 1966 team, aka Rupp’s Runts, in the house to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their national runner-up season. At halftime, the team was honored, and Pat Riley took the mic to address the crowd at Rupp Arena. Check out the highlights of the win and the halftime ceremony below.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

