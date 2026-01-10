LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

After back-to-back losses, Kentucky really needs a win. Tonight, they’ll try to get it against a Mississippi State team that has won six straight, two to start SEC play. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Cats vs. the Bulldogs at Rupp Arena (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Kentucky is now 9-6, 0-2 in SEC play following Wednesday’s stunning loss to Missouri. The Cats are 4-0 against Mississippi State since Chris Jans took the job in 2022. The Bulldogs were predicted to finish 10th in the SEC this season and have the top scorer in the SEC, Josh Hubbard, who is averaging 23.0 points per game. Hubbard scored 30+ in the wins over Texas and Oklahoma. The Cats better have a plan for him tonight.

Can Kentucky get back in the win column with Rupp’s Runts, including Pat Riley, in the house? They’ll be honored at halftime for the 60th anniversary of their national runner-up season. Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Rupp Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

Rupp's Runts are in the house The 1966 team will be honored at halftime tonight to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their national runner-up run. Pat Riley, Louie Dampier, and all the living members of the Rupp Runts save Larry Conley are at Rupp for the occasion. They held a dinner last night, which Mark Pope attended, and today, attended shootaround.

By: Tyler Thompson Rupp’s Runts are in the house The 1966 team will be honored at halftime tonight to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their national runner-up run. Pat Riley, Louie Dampier, and all the living members of the Rupp Runts save Larry Conley are at Rupp for the occasion. They held a dinner last night, which Mark Pope attended, and today, attended shootaround. We’re used to seeing Dampier at Rupp, but it’s very cool to see Riley back in Lexington. Gotta win with them in the house. Rupp's Runts are back inside @Rupp_Arena. pic.twitter.com/1BEqX0IGM8 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 10, 2026 Tonight we celebrate the reunion of this elite team who helped lay the foundation for our program. pic.twitter.com/8NN6afy5YX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 10, 2026