LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Missouri
Kentucky desperately needs a win after the loss at Alabama. Missouri is coming off its best win of the season, beating Florida on Saturday. Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the sights and sounds from the Cats vs. the Tigers at Rupp Arena (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Kentucky is now 9-5 (0-1 SEC) after the loss to the Crimson Tide. Tonight is the first of two Quad 3 games this week, the second on Saturday vs. Mississippi State. The Cats can’t afford to lose either. The Tigers finally have some momentum rolling with guards Trent Pierce and Jayden Stone back in the lineup. Kentucky still has a talent and size advantage. Add in a Rupp Arena crowd hungry for a win, and that’s why the Cats are a 12.5-point favorite on BetMGM. Missouri has never won at Rupp, after all.
Will the Cats take care of business? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Rupp Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
Get ready for the Doug Shows Show01/07/2026 05:48:59 PM
Tonight’s officials: Doug Shows, Pat Adams, and Rob Rorke. That may mean a lot of monitor time. Early apologies to Alabama and Vanderbilt fans waiting for the start of their game following ours on ESPN2.
Kentucky’s new starting lineup01/07/2026 05:43:39 PM
It’s official: Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance will start. The two are listed in the starting lineup alongside Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, and Mo Dioubate.
Kentucky Starters
- 00 Otega Oweh
- 1 Denzel Aberdeen
- 15 Jaland Lowe
- 21 Jayden Quaintance
- 23 Mo Dioubate
Missouri Starters
- 0 Anthony Robinson II
- 17 Jayden Stone
- 35 Jacob Crews
- 25 Mark Mitchell
- 15 Shawn Phillips Jr.
Mark Pope confirms Jaland Lowe will start01/07/2026 05:38:11 PM
If you missed it earlier, Jack Pilgrim reported that Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance will start vs. Missouri. Mark Pope confirmed at least one of those moves in his pregame conversation with Tom Leach when asked about Lowe.
“We’ll start him tonight, and I think for the foreseeable future. I think as the season goes on, we’ll make changes with the starting lineup, but it’s just the right time. I think he’s in a place, strength-wise, where he feels really comfortable. We feel pretty comfortable with him. He’s been able to engage in more practice defensively.”
Earlier in the conversation, Pope talked about how beneficial it is to have Lowe and Quaintance on the floor more in practice.
“Guys understanding that moving JQ in this lineup makes our ceiling higher, but it’s also learning curve because he’s a young player, or actually J. Lowe is getting stronger and stronger and stronger and stronger, so we’re able to actually get him involved in some practice or understanding, kind of how we can play when we manage spacing in a new way. That’s been a growing process for all of us.”
Big night of SEC Hoops01/07/2026 05:20:43 PM
You’ve got plenty of reason to keep the TV on after Kentucky vs. Missouri. Following the Cats vs. the Tigers on ESPN2 is the game of the night, No. 13 Alabama at No. 11 Vanderbilt. That’s one of two ranked games in the SEC tonight. The other is No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Here’s the schedule.
- 7:00 PM (ESPN2): Missouri at Kentucky
- 7:00 PM (SEC Network): Oklahoma at Mississippi State
- 9:00 PM (ESPN2): No. 13 Alabama at No. 11 Vanderbilt
- 9:00 PM (SEC Network): No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss
Walk and Talk to Rupp Arena01/07/2026 04:42:29 PM
This is a big game for Kentucky. Join Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan as they preview it while they walk and talk to Rupp Arena, with Steven Peake behind the camera. Shoutout to our walk and talk sponsor, Parlour Pizza.
How to Watch/Listen01/07/2026 12:38:00 PM
We’ve got one of our favorite broadcast teams tonight, Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw. As always, I’m sure Tom will find a way to work in some KSR references.
- Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 84
You can also join the conversation on KSBoard, which is also hopping with transfer portal chatter.
