LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Kentucky desperately needs a win after the loss at Alabama. Missouri is coming off its best win of the season, beating Florida on Saturday. Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the sights and sounds from the Cats vs. the Tigers at Rupp Arena (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Kentucky is now 9-5 (0-1 SEC) after the loss to the Crimson Tide. Tonight is the first of two Quad 3 games this week, the second on Saturday vs. Mississippi State. The Cats can’t afford to lose either. The Tigers finally have some momentum rolling with guards Trent Pierce and Jayden Stone back in the lineup. Kentucky still has a talent and size advantage. Add in a Rupp Arena crowd hungry for a win, and that’s why the Cats are a 12.5-point favorite on BetMGM. Missouri has never won at Rupp, after all.

Will the Cats take care of business?

By: Tyler Thompson Get ready for the Doug Shows Show Tonight’s officials: Doug Shows, Pat Adams, and Rob Rorke. That may mean a lot of monitor time. Early apologies to Alabama and Vanderbilt fans waiting for the start of their game following ours on ESPN2.

By: Tyler Thompson Kentucky’s new starting lineup It’s official: Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance will start. The two are listed in the starting lineup alongside Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, and Mo Dioubate. Kentucky Starters 00 Otega Oweh

1 Denzel Aberdeen

15 Jaland Lowe

21 Jayden Quaintance

23 Mo Dioubate Missouri Starters 0 Anthony Robinson II

17 Jayden Stone

35 Jacob Crews

25 Mark Mitchell

15 Shawn Phillips Jr.

By: Tyler Thompson Mark Pope confirms Jaland Lowe will start If you missed it earlier, Jack Pilgrim reported that Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance will start vs. Missouri. Mark Pope confirmed at least one of those moves in his pregame conversation with Tom Leach when asked about Lowe.



“We’ll start him tonight, and I think for the foreseeable future. I think as the season goes on, we’ll make changes with the starting lineup, but it’s just the right time. I think he’s in a place, strength-wise, where he feels really comfortable. We feel pretty comfortable with him. He’s been able to engage in more practice defensively.”



Earlier in the conversation, Pope talked about how beneficial it is to have Lowe and Quaintance on the floor more in practice.



“Guys understanding that moving JQ in this lineup makes our ceiling higher, but it’s also learning curve because he’s a young player, or actually J. Lowe is getting stronger and stronger and stronger and stronger, so we’re able to actually get him involved in some practice or understanding, kind of how we can play when we manage spacing in a new way. That’s been a growing process for all of us.”

By: Tyler Thompson Big night of SEC Hoops You’ve got plenty of reason to keep the TV on after Kentucky vs. Missouri. Following the Cats vs. the Tigers on ESPN2 is the game of the night, No. 13 Alabama at No. 11 Vanderbilt. That’s one of two ranked games in the SEC tonight. The other is No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Here’s the schedule. 7:00 PM (ESPN2): Missouri at Kentucky

7:00 PM (SEC Network): Oklahoma at Mississippi State

9:00 PM (ESPN2): No. 13 Alabama at No. 11 Vanderbilt

9:00 PM (SEC Network): No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss