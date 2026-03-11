Kentucky opens as the favorite vs. Missouri in SEC Tournament 2nd Round

Missouri is seeded higher than Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, but the Cats are still the betting favorite. The Cats opened as a 3.5-point favorite vs. the Tigers in a rematch of the loss at Rupp Arena in January. The total is 148.5 points.

Kentucky did not cover the 8.5-point spread today vs. LSU, the Tigers narrowing the lead to five at the end. Missouri is 8-8 since the first meeting at Rupp. The Tigers have lost back-to-back games to Oklahoma and Arkansas. They are projected to be a No. 11 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, one of the last four byes. A win over Kentucky could help push them off the bubble.

“They’re really good,” Mark Pope said of Missouri after the win over LSU. “They’ve been playing great basketball. They have tremendous size on their front line. They’re so physical and so big and so skilled actually, can hurt you in a lot of different ways.

“They made shots against us when we played them at home. Made some plays late that really hurt us. They’re a good team. Really well-coached. Coach does a great job. It will be a great challenge, just like every game in this tournament is going to be a challenge.”

Kentucky could also use a win tomorrow to help its seeding. If the Cats can make it to Friday in Nashville and play well vs. Florida, a No. 6 isn’t out of reach. Who will want it more? We don’t have to wait too long to find out.

[9] Kentucky vs. [8] Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)

: SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

