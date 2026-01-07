Missouri has never won at Rupp Arena; Kentucky needs to keep it that way

Kentucky hosts Missouri tonight at Rupp Arena (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2). As we’ve talked about a lot this week, it’s a must-win game for a variety of reasons. The Cats need to get back on track after the embarrassing loss at Alabama. Tonight’s game is one of the three easiest remaining on the schedule.

There’s also the historical aspect. Missouri has never won a game in Rupp Arena, going 0-9 in said contests. Kentucky’s record in Rupp may not be as dominant as it once was — the Cats have already lost to North Carolina at home this season — but Kentucky is still undefeated at home against three SEC teams: Missouri (9-0), Oklahoma (1-0), and Texas (1-0).

Missouri’s three wins over Kentucky all happened in CoMo, including the first of the Dennis Gates era in 2022. That one was pretty memorable, but the Cats have beaten the Tigers the last two seasons, winning 90-77 in Rupp in January 2024 and 91-83 last year at Mizzou Arena. The latter was the regular-season finale, a feel-good win over the No. 15 Tigers featuring 11 Kentucky threes, 22 points from Otega Oweh, and a double-double from Andrew Carr.

Fast forward almost a year, and the stakes are high for Kentucky. Yes, this is just a Quad 3 game, one of two this week, and just three currently on the schedule; however, a loss would damage an already unimpressive NCAA Tournament resume. Kentucky is 2-5 in Quad 1 and 7-0 in Quad 4, with no games played in between thus far. The Cats need to stack wins and avoid bad losses. This would be one of them, coming at exactly the wrong time, with fan frustrations high and still 16 regular-season games left to play.

But Kentucky should win this game. With Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce back in the lineup, Missouri was able to bounce back from a 43-point loss to Illinois with a big win over Florida at home to start SEC play. That said, the Gators have had their own share of struggles this season, and the Tigers have one of the worst defenses in the league. Jayden Quaintance and Mo Dioubate should be able to contain Mark Mitchell, who is averaging 16.9 points per game. We know Otega Oweh’s had success against Missouri before. There’s gotta be a reason Kentucky remains a 12.5-point favorite, right?

This fanbase has been through a lot this season. A team getting its first-ever win in Rupp Arena does not need to join the list. Time to take care of business.

Kentucky losses in Rupp Arena over the last 5 seasons