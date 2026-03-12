LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Missouri, SEC Tournament 2nd Round

Kentucky took care of business in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Will the Cats make it two in a row and get a little revenge in the process? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Bridgestone as No. 9 seed Kentucky plays No. 8 seed Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Missouri won the first meeting 73-68 in Rupp Arena, despite Kentucky leading by eight with under five minutes to play. The Tigers are 8-8 since that game in early January. They’ve lost back-to-back games to Oklahoma and Arkansas. They are projected to be a No. 11 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, one of the last four byes. A win over Kentucky could help push them off the bubble.

The Cats also could use a win. Who needs it more? Refresh the feed below for updates from Bridgestone Arena and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Zack Geoghegan Pregame Walk & Talk The KSR crew is previewing the Cats vs. the Tigers ahead of round two at the SEC Tournament. Come join us!!

By: Tyler Thompson A look at Kam Williams in warmups For what it’s worth, Kam Williams looks good in warmups. After playing 17 minutes yesterday in his first game since Jan. 21, Kam Williams is out warming up an hour ahead of tipoff.



Listed as a game time decision. pic.twitter.com/ZfdaAKqvzN — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) March 12, 2026

By: Tyler Thompson Kam Williams is a game-time decision Kam Williams returned to action yesterday vs. LSU, his first game since undergoing foot surgery in late January. Williams was productive, scoring three points, grabbing two rebounds, and tallying an assist and a steal in 17 minutes. Today, he is a game-time decision as his foot recovers from his first game back. We’ll have eyes on him during warm-ups.