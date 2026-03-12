LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Missouri, SEC Tournament 2nd Round
Kentucky took care of business in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Will the Cats make it two in a row and get a little revenge in the process? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Bridgestone as No. 9 seed Kentucky plays No. 8 seed Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Missouri won the first meeting 73-68 in Rupp Arena, despite Kentucky leading by eight with under five minutes to play. The Tigers are 8-8 since that game in early January. They’ve lost back-to-back games to Oklahoma and Arkansas. They are projected to be a No. 11 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, one of the last four byes. A win over Kentucky could help push them off the bubble.
The Cats also could use a win. Who needs it more? Refresh the feed below for updates from Bridgestone Arena and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
Proudly serving the Bluegrass region since 2008, My Old Kentucky Home Repair offers handyman services, home repairs, remodels, and more. Head to their website, www.myoldkyhomerepair.com/, to learn more or give them a call at 859-940-3376. My Old Kentucky Home Repair is your partner for any home project.
Pregame Walk & Talk03/12/2026 10:45:54 AM
The KSR crew is previewing the Cats vs. the Tigers ahead of round two at the SEC Tournament. Come join us!!
A look at Kam Williams in warmups03/12/2026 10:41:02 AM
For what it’s worth, Kam Williams looks good in warmups.
Kam Williams is a game-time decision03/12/2026 09:33:09 AM
Kam Williams returned to action yesterday vs. LSU, his first game since undergoing foot surgery in late January. Williams was productive, scoring three points, grabbing two rebounds, and tallying an assist and a steal in 17 minutes. Today, he is a game-time decision as his foot recovers from his first game back. We’ll have eyes on him during warm-ups.
How to Watch, Listen03/11/2026 08:33:06 PM
After an afternoon with Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin, we’re back with the familiar SEC Network crew of Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, and Alyssa Lang today.
- Tipoff: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV: SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 106 or 190
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard