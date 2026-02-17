Luke Lawrence's importance increases as Kentucky moves forward without Tyler Bell

We are still awaiting official announcement but star Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell is expected to miss some time. That means shuffling in the lineup and on defense. Multiple players will be asked to step into bigger roles without Bell available. It all starts with Luke Lawrence.

The college baseball veteran spent two seasons at Illinois State from 2023-24. This infielder spent most of his time at third base as a true freshman before shifting to shortstop as a sophomore. After spending last season at second base, UK will now be asking Lawrence to play shortstop.

The veteran started two games at the position for Kentucky against UNC Greensboro. That left open a hole at second base. Kentucky veteran Ethan Hindle filled that hole after starting at designated hitter in game one. Meanwhile, an expected third base platoon with Hindle and Indiana transfer Tyler Cerny never developed. That job appears to be all Cerny’s moving forward since Hindle will need to spend time on the right side of the infield.

At the plate? Lawrence’s role likely doesn’t change a ton but Kentucky will be relying on him for consistency. The left-handed swinging senior owned a career .322/.394/.451 slash line entering this season with 33 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 87 RBI, and 27 stolen bases over 674 plate appearances. Lawrence typically does not strikeout (13.3% K rate) and can grind at-bats (11.6% BB/HBP rate). The Chicagoland native had a strong start to his senior campaign in Greensboro when he went 4-14 (.286) with a grand slam and seven RBI.

The need for good performances will continue as the non-conference schedule starts to get rolling. Lawrence’s defense will be tested as he moves back to shortstop and his production at the top of the lineup must be consistent as Kentucky moves just about everyone else up a spot in the lineup in an effort to replace Bell.

Chase Alderman returns after two years off

Chase Alderman spent his true freshman season at Eastern Kentucky in 2023 and logged 44.2 innings 20 appearances with one start. The 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher finished the season with a 4.43 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. The walk rate was high (13.8%) but Alderman showed some potential in his debut campaign.

Unfortunately, that potential has been derailed by injury.

The pitcher took a redshirt at EKU in 2024 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. After transferring to Kentucky in 2025, a torn ACL forced Alderman to miss the entire 2025 campaign. It has been a long road back for this fourth-year player, but this pitcher is now healthy, and will be making his second career start against his hometown team on Wednesday.

The Morehead (Ky.) Rowan County product when get the ball against Morehead State in Kentucky’s home opener on Tuesday. This could be a full circle moment for the redshirt junior.

Alderman has been clocked in the mid-90s recently and could become a key cog for Kentucky’s weekend pitching staff at some point this season. The veteran has some high-end talent and potential. We will get our first look at the in-state pitcher in a UK jersey for the first time after a long injury wait as Alderman draws a mid-week start early in the season.

How To Watch

The streaming app is officially back. Kentucky will be on ESPN+ on Tuesday. Game time temperature is set to be around 61 degrees and cloudy. You couldn’t ask for much better in February.