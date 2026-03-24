College World Series participant Murray State returns to Kentucky Proud Park

Kentucky’s 13-game winning streak came to an end this weekend in Oxford. The Bat Cats dropped a series for the first time this season. Nick Mingione‘s squad will look to start another winning streak in another midweek game at Kentucky Proud Park. This one is different than the others.

A College World Series program will be playing Kentucky in Lexington this week.

Murray State made the trip to Omaha in 2025 after upsetting Ole Miss in Oxford and Duke in Durham in a 44-win campaign. The Racers will be Kentucky’s toughest midweek test of the season.

Bases Loaded: Kentucky will hit road again after first series loss

Kentucky’s bullpen will look to bounce-back against Murray State

Will Coleman (3 appearances, 2 starts, 2.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 7.2 IP, 8 K, 9 BB/HBP) is expected make another starter for Kentucky on Tuesday as Chase Alderman deals with an injury. The lefty has not made it to the fourth inning of a start yet. Expect to see some action early from Kentucky’s bullpen.

This group will be looking for a bounce-back performance.

UK ate some innings on Thursday and received a six-out save from Nile Adcock (9 appearances, 2 saves, 1-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 10.1 IP, 15 K, 4 BB/HBP) on Friday but could not close the door with a three-run lead in the seventh inning on Saturday after receiving some rest in the midweek. Some innings will likely need to be worked on Tuesday.

The bullpen has been a team strength early in the season. Some more big moments are on the horizon for this group moving forward. A bounce-back performance on Tuesday could go a long way.

Bio Blast: Murray State Racers

Murray State does not have a rich baseball history. The Racers have only made four NCAA Tournament appearances and own just two-regular season conference titles over the last 40 years. That changed in a big way in 2025.

MURRAY STATE IS GOING TO OMAHAAAA 🔥🔥🔥



4-SEEDS FOREVER pic.twitter.com/pRTLBrhWvd — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 10, 2025

In year seven under head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers won 44 games and secured an automatic bid to the tournament with a Missouri Valley tournament title. That led to a true Cinderella run that ended in Omaha. Can Murray State do it again? The Racers should be in position for another automatic bid.

Murray State (16-8, 3-0) swept Valparaiso on the road to begin conference play over the weekend. These were the first road wins of the season. The Racers have been playing very good baseball at home and at neutral sites but were swept by UCF and dropped a road series against Lindenwood. This will be Murray’s first midweek game against a power conference foe this season.

The biggest story in college baseball last year is having a solid season to this point.

Who To Watch For: Murray State Racers

— Conner Cunningham (DH | L/R | 6-2, 200): After hitting seven home runs as a true freshman, Cunningham just recently returned to the lineup after missing time and is hitting fifth. The sophomore has nine hits in 38 plate appearances with three extra-base knocks.

— Kainen Jorge (CF | R/R | 6-2, 200): The South Florida native spent last season at Old Dominion and slashed .271/.383/.472 while leading the Monarchs in total bases, RBI, and walks. Jorge leads Murray State in runs (25), triples (three), and home runs (four) over 102 plate appearances. The strikeout rate (29.4%) is high but Jorge is a big hitter in the cleanup spot.

— Luke Mistone (1B | R/R | 6-2, 205): The former Cal State Fullerton transfer started all 61 games for Murray State last season and once again has a big role in 2026. Mistone is hitting second in the lineup and is slashing .365/.398/.452 over 104 plate appearances. The extra base hits (six doubles, one HR) have not been crazy but Mistone makes consistent contact, does not strikeout (3.5% K rate), and also doesn’t walk (2.9% walk rate). This right-handed bat makes contact and will put some pressure on the Kentucky defense.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. Murray State

Another midweek game has arrived. Kentucky will host Murray State again. The Racers recorded a win in Lexington last season. The Bat Cats will attempt to prevent that from happening again. Left-handed pitcher Will Coleman is the expected starter for Kentucky. Murray State has not announced who will be on the mound.

This one will be played under the lights in Lexington. The broadcast can be found via stream.