Kentucky named a finalist for elite 2027 offensive lineman Caden Moss

A few days after spending a weekend in Lexington, Caden Moss has Will Stein‘s Wildcats as one of his finalists.

According to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, Moss has cut his list of top schools down to just five: Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Ohio State. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman out of Jackson Academy (MS) is considered a four-star recruit from the 2027 cycle, ranking 33rd nationally and the top high school junior from Mississippi by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Moss was among a big group of recruits who visited UK’s campus over the weekend. He arrived on Saturday and stuck around for more on Easter Sunday.

NEWS: Elite 2027 IOL Caden Moss is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 325 IOL from Jackson, MS is ranked as the No. 3 IOL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/zVvGkKaYgp pic.twitter.com/cPd4Rgsfoa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

Kentucky has moved quickly with Moss. New offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich is leading the charge with his recruitment. Moss announced his offer from the Wildcats in January and has been hearing from the staff ever since. His visit to UK over the weekend was his first time in Lexington. By his account, the trip went well.

“Kentucky is high on my list after this visit,” Moss told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “What has Kentucky on my radar is the success the offensive line staff has had at their previous stops. … I got to talk with Lance Heard, and he spoke highly of the staff and the school. I also sat down with Coach (Cutter) Leftwich, watched my film and he showed me how he can make me better.”

Pulling Moss out of his home state will not be easy for Stein and the Kentucky staff. Moss, who was in Oxford earlier this week for an unofficial visit, has an official visit with Ole Miss locked in for June 19-21. There is currently an RPM pick in place from March 23 that projects him to land with the Rebels. But there is still time to gain ground in this recruitment. Moss will also take an OV to Ohio State in the near future.

Kentucky is quickly moving up Moss’ list. Getting him on campus again for an official visit this summer will be important.

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