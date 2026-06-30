Kentucky named a finalist for top 15 national recruit Darius Wabbington

Kentucky is in the mix for one of the nation’s top high school big men.

On3’s Joe Tipton reported Tuesday afternoon that four-star center Darius Wabbington is down to six finalists: Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, and Kansas.

Clocking in at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds, Wabbington is ranked No. 14 overall in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking — just one spot ahead of Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton. A native of Arizona, Wabbington has also locked in a trio of official visits for the fall. He’ll visit Louisville (Sept. 11-13), Arizona (Sept. 25-27), and Texas (Oct. 9-11).

A trip to Lexington has yet to be scheduled, but Wabbington previously said he intends to visit UK’s campus. “That’s part of the plan,” he told Jacob Polacheck of KSR+.

NEWS: 2027 Top-15 overall recruit Darius Wabbington is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-11 center has scheduled his first three official visits: https://t.co/tI5aCjt81O pic.twitter.com/e5qDctLLht — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 30, 2026

Kentucky’s coaching staff has been recruiting Wabbington for well over a year now. An offer finally came through in May during a call with Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and assistant coach Cody Fueger. Their relationship has continued from there. Pope’s development of other bigs such as Amari Williams and Malachi Moreno is something that stands out to Wabbington.

Wabbington is coming off a junior season at Sunnyslope (AZ) High, where he averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s spent his summer playing for the Compton Magic on the adidas 3SSB circuit, posting per-game averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 38 percent three-point shooting.

He was also part of the USA Basketball U18 National Team earlier this month. Wabbington averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per outing while helping the USA win a silver medal at the AmeriCup. Pope even went to Mexico to see him play in that event.