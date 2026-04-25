Kentucky native Gabe Dynes commits to Louisville

It will not be Kentucky for the in-state product who visited Lexington earlier in the week. Instead, USC transfer Gabe Dynes will play for the Wildcats’ biggest rivals down the road at Louisville.

Dynes, a native of Independence, KY and former standout at Simon Kenton HS, announced his commitment to Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals on Saturday.

NEWS: 7-foot-5 USC transfer center Gabe Dynes has committed to Louisville, his agent Adam Papas told @On3.



The junior big man is a native of Independence, Kentucky. https://t.co/M27pSIdnLx pic.twitter.com/W5XABS2x9s — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 25, 2026

The 7-foot-5 standout has one season of eligibility remaining after starting his career at Youngstown State, playing two years there before his move to USC. In his lone season with the Trojans, he averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game across 30 appearances with six starts, shooting an efficient 78.8 percent from the field.

During his time at Youngstown State, he averaged 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore while leading the country in blocks with 104. That helped him earn All-Horizon League Defensive Team honors.

Dynes was on Kentucky’s campus Wednesday alongside James Madison transfer Justin McBride before making his way to Louisville on Thursday. His visit schedule was also set to include trips to NC State and Georgia, but he shut down his recruitment quickly after finding a fit with the in-state Cardinals.

He’s the sixth transfer addition for UL, joining Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, Kansas’ Flory Bidunga, Arkansas’ Karter Knox, Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras and Dayton’s De’Shayne Montgomery.

As for UK, Mark Pope has locked up commitments from Washington’s Zoom Diallo and Furman’s Alex Wilkins out of the transfer portal, along with the announced returns of Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams and Braydon Hawthorne while Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne have signed out of high school. Ousmane N’diaye joined the fold as an international addition, as well, announcing his pledge late Friday afternoon.

We like our team. Best of luck to the kid, but we’ll settle things on the hardwood at Rupp Arena later this year. If you’re not with us, you’re against us.