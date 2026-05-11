Kentucky Native Kellan Hall Continues to Shine in Spring Camp Circuit

It’s rare that a Kentucky native is considered one of the Top 25 high school prospects in America. Throughout the spring, Kellan Hall continues to prove why he’s worth the hype.

The four-star talent from Christian Academy of Louisville is ranked by Rivals as the No. 16 player in America. A rising junior in the class of 2028, the 6-foot-5, 273-pound defensive lineman has a rare combination of size and explosiveness that has been on full display during camps around the region.

Last weekend at the Rivals Camp in Nashville, he was the MVP of the Defensive Line. Charles Power ranked Hall as the second-best performer at the event, only behind a 2027 All-American Offensive Tackle.

“Hall looked all of 6-foot-5, 275, carrying the weight and moving exceptionally well. He ran well in the combine portion of the camp and carried that momentum over to drills and 1-on-1’s. Hall’s showing in drills had the camp staff buzzing,” wrote Power. “The combination of size and athleticism along with a high effort level made him the clear standout among the defensive line group. He was dominant for much of the 1-on-1’s period, winning with speed and power while lined up on the edge.”

Hall celebrated Mother’s Day in Columbus at an Under Armour camp where he earned an invitation to the 2027 All-American Game. Once again, the Kentucky native was one of the best players at the event.

“He might have been the most dominant player at the camp, at least during 1-on-1s,” writes Rivals’ Mick Walker. “Hall is just so powerful and explosive out of his stance that it is hard for opposing offensive linemen to stay in front of him.”

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy DL Kellan Hall with a nice spin move. No. 16 player in the 2028 class. https://t.co/q53IF5MZ8F pic.twitter.com/qxH465u7H4 — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) May 10, 2026

Where Kentucky Stands in Hall’s Recruitment

Since Will Stein arrived in Lexington, Kellan Hall has been a priority for the Wildcats. This coaching staff has multiple connections at CAL, with assistant Keith Towbridge previously working for Hunter Cantwell at the Louisville powerhouse.

As you might suspect, every top school in the country is recruiting Hall. Kentucky got him to Lexington for an unofficial visit during spring practice, and he liked what he saw.

“It was a good visit at Kentucky and I definitely felt the importance of them wanting me to be there,” Hall told KSR+ after the trip. “It felt good to get that love and see the coaches, see the staff. It was my second time up there with Coach Stein and Pete (Nochta). It was good to get around the defensive guys like the defensive line coach and the defensive coordinator, Coach (Jay) Bateman. It was good to see what they have for me, what their plan for me is, and who they see me becoming.

“They definitely say I can be that guy. I can definitely be really special and a high draft pick. That’s the goal, to use my potential to shape me into the player I can be. From a position standpoint I would be a big end, a 3 to a 5 or even a 7. Be a matchup difference and be that spark.”

There is still a long way to go in his recruitment. Sources indicate that Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss are Kentucky’s top competition. A quality year one for Will Stein could go a long way to land one of the most sought-after Kentucky high school football prospects in many years.

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