Kentucky's NBA first-round draft pick record is safe -- for now

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is in the books, and a Kentucky Basketball draft record is safe — for now.

Kentucky entered the night with the record for most first-round draft picks, 60. Duke was close behind, at 59. Cam Boozer came off the board early, third to the Memphis Grizzlies, to even the score. There were fears that Jayden Quaintance might slip into the second round, but the Kentucky big man came off the board earlier than expected at No. 20 to the San Antonio Spurs, putting the Cats back on top with ten picks to go.

Duke guard Isaiah Evans was expected to go in the first round, too; however, despite being in the green room wearing $4 million worth of diamonds, he did not hear his name called last night. Evans is still on the board entering round two, leaving Kentucky’s first-round draft pick record intact. Jeff Goodman included Evans, a sophomore, in his list of players who got bad advice from their agents this cycle:

With the 1st round complete, 3 guys that had eligibility and opted to remain in the draft that were not selected:



Isaiah Evans (Duke)- Agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman



Henri Veesaar (UNC) – Agent Jason Ranne of Wasserman



Meleek Thomas (Arkansas) – Agent Sam Permut of Roc… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 24, 2026

As I outlined yesterday, Kentucky’s record may not stand long. Duke’s 2026 recruiting class ranks second in the Rivals Industry Rankings, headlined by five-stars Cam Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. Italian wing Dame Sarr — Olivier’s little brother, who was a late addition to Duke’s roster– is also expected to go high in next year’s draft, along with Patrick Ngongba II. On Kentucky’s side, Malachi Moreno is probably the only player likely to go in the first round next year. The Cats are off to a good start with the 2027 recruiting class with Ryan Hampton, and if Nikola Kusturica decides to come to Lexington, he could go high in the 2027 draft, too.

Alas, plenty of time to worry about that, if that’s something you worry about. Here is the leaderboard after last night’s results. Michigan was the big winner of the night with three first-round picks (Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara), taking its total to 34 all-time, which ranks No. 6 on the list behind Kansas.

NBA Draft First-Round Picks by College

Rank College Conference First-round picks 1 Kentucky SEC 61 2 Duke ACC 60 3 North Carolina ACC 56 4 UCLA Big Ten 43 5 Kansas Big 12 37 6 Michigan Big Ten 34 7 Arizona Big 12 29 8 Indiana Big Ten 28 9 Connecticut Big East 26 10 Ohio State Big Ten 25 10 Louisville Atlantic Coast 25 12 Syracuse Atlantic Coast 24 13 Michigan State Big Ten 22 14 Notre Dame ACC 21 14 Maryland Big Ten 21 14 Texas SEC 21 17 Alabama SEC 20 18 Georgia Tech ACC 19 19 LSU SEC 17 19 St. John’s (NY) Big East 17

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