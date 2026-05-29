How Kentucky has performed in NCAA Tournament openers under Nick Mingione

Kentucky will begin play at a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in Morgantown when the Bat Cats face off against Wake Forest to kickoff the 2026 postseason. This will be the fifth time UK has been in this tournament under Nick Mingione. The opening round track record is strong.

How has Kentucky performed in the first game to start a regional? The record would be unblemished if not for some poor defense last year in Clemson.

2017: No. 1 Kentucky 6, No. 4 Ohio 4 (Lexington)

Nick Mingione‘s first Kentucky team hosted a regional at Cliff Hagan Stadium and found themselves in a tight ballgame late to start the weekend. UK plated two runs in the first inning and got an RBI double from Evan White to take a 3-0 lead. The Cats would then add some more runs in the middle innings before a three-run home run from Ohio’s Rudy Rott in the eighth put the Bobcats within striking distance.

Ohio would add one more run in the ninth before Kentucky shut the door in a 6-4 win. Sean Hjelle (7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB) gave the Bat Cats a terrific start.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in the postseason a bunch, you have to win (the first game),” Mingione said. “You can come back after not winning the first game but, boy, does it make your life a lot easier (to win).”

2023: No. 1 Kentucky 4, Ball State 0 (Lexington)

Facing another MAC foe to begin the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky rode a strong start and good defense to a win in the first postseason game at Kentucky Proud Park. Travis Smith (4 IP, 3 H, 4 K, 2 BB) and Mason Moore (5 IP, 0 H, 2 K) combined for a shutout. It was needed in a game where the offense struggled.

Kentucky took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a solo opposite field home run from Devin Burkes, but did not score again until the eighth inning. A wild pitch with the bases loaded was immediately followed up with a two RBI single from Emilien Pitre to give the Cats a big run cushion in the ninth inning.

2024: No. 1 Kentucky 10, Western Michigan 8 (Lexington)

Kentucky took a 8-0 lead against Western Michigan in the fourth inning to begin the NCAA Tournament in 2024. All of those runs would be needed at Kentucky Proud Park.

Starting pitcher Dominic Niman was pulled in the fifth inning after posting four consecutive scoreless frames. WMU got to the starting pitcher to cut the lead to 8-5. UK would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 10-5 before WMU added three more runs in the sixth. UK then turned to closer Robert Hogan who delivered 10 outs that allowed the Bat Cats to avoid the upset bid.

James McCoy had a home run and a double for Kentucky in the win.

2025: No. 2 West Virginia 4, No. 3 Kentucky 3 (Clemson)

Kentucky hit the road in a regional for the first time under Nick Mingione and were in great position after taking a early lead. The Bat Cats plated three runs in the fourth frame when a Ryan Schwartz double and a squeeze bunt started the scoring. With Ben Cleaver on cruise control, things looked great for the SEC team.

Until they didn’t.

A throwing error and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for West Virginia with two outs in the fifth inning. Then another bad throw on a ground ball allowed a pair of WVU runners to score. The Big 12 team tied the game in the sixth before winning the game in the ninth in walk off fashion with a double, passed ball, and sac fly.

Kentucky had their chances, but some defensive miscues loomed large.