Kentucky's NCAA Tournament games were among the top 10 most-watched in first two rounds

Some talking heads might say brands don’t matter in college basketball like they used to, but the viewership numbers indicate otherwise.

According to Nielsen data obtained by On3, both of Kentucky’s two NCAA Tournament games from last week were among the top 10 most-watched contests from the first two rounds of the event. The Wildcats’ opening round overtime thriller against Santa Clara ranked 10th on the list, drawing in an average of just under five million viewers on CBS. UK’s next game in the Round of 32 against 2-seed Iowa State ranked second with 9.79 million average viewers tuning in to see that game on CBS.

(5) St. John’s 67, (4) Kansas 65 | 10.58M, CBS (2) Iowa State 82, (7) Kentucky 63 | 9.79M, CBS (1) Duke 81, (9) TCU 58 | 9.55M, CBS (3) Michigan State 77, (6) Louisville 69 | 8.47M, CBS (2) Purdue 79, (7) Miami 69 | 6.83M, CBS (1) Michigan 95, (9) St. Louis 72 | 6.25M, CBS (3) Illinois 76, (11) VCU 55 | 5.65M, CBS (1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65 | 5.43M, CBS (9) Iowa 73, (1) Florida 72 | 5.14M, TBS (7) Kentucky 89, (10) Santa Clara 84 | 4.99M, CBS

As for some quick notes, only two of the top 10 most-watched games were first-round matchups — they both included Kentucky and Duke. The Wildcats and Blue Devils were also the only two schools to have both of their first-round games crack the top 10. Only half of the top 10 most-watched games were decided by single digits. CBS was the broadcaster for nine of the top 10, with TBS the lone outlier.

It’s also not a huge shock to see Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team sit at the very top, considering the matchup with Bill Self’s Kansas squad in the Round of 32 featured Darryn Peterson, the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. Dylan Darling hit a buzzer-beater to win the game for St. John’s.

It’s not just the NCAA Tournament that has college basketball fans paying close attention to Kentucky, though.

Last week, Nielsen also published a new metric that determined the most popular team in college basketball for the 2025-26 season, which measured viewership and social media (specifically Facebook and Instagram). Duke ranked first, but Kentucky was right behind at No. 2.

Duke Kentucky North Carolina Michigan Kansas Arkansas Illinois Arkansas Ohio State Florida

There might not be many Blue Bloods left in the NCAA Tournament, but those programs still move the needle in this new era of college hoops.