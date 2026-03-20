WATCH: Go inside the Enterprise Center for Kentucky's open practice

There was a decent amount of Kentucky blue at the Enterprise Center today for Kentucky’s open practice. The fans inside were treated to an actual practice, with drills, scrimmages, and even the two minutes of quiet that Mark Pope requires at the end of each practice to allow his team to focus on free throws. We got used to that last year in Milwaukee, but it’s always a little eerie.

Steven Peake captured it all for the KSR YouTube Channel, starting with his favorite basketball, the Wilson Evo NXT, the exclusive ball of the tournament, even though most teams in the country play with something different. Steven, being Steven, focused a lot on that.

The highlight reel also shows the CBS Sports cameras that have constantly followed the team this season as part of a documentary that will air on CBS on Final Four Saturday. Fingers crossed this is where the run starts.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.