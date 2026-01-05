NCAA Tournament Resume: A must-win week for Kentucky

Kentucky was expected to lose to Alabama, but the loss only highlights the current state of the Cats’ NCAA Tournament resume. There is plenty of time until Selection Sunday — 69 days, to be exact — but right now, that resume ain’t pretty.

Kentucky is down to No. 31 in the NET Rankings, a four-spot drop from Saturday morning. The Cats are now 2-5 in Quad 1, and, going by the NET, are entering the easiest week left on the schedule, with home games vs. Missouri and Mississippi State. On one hand, that’s good because the Cats very much need to get back on track; on the other, they can’t afford to lose either of these games, which are two of the three easiest remaining. And, oh yeah, Missouri just beat Florida.

Let’s break down Kentucky’s team sheet, which the Selection Committee will use to evaluate the Cats come March. As you can see, it only confirms that Kentucky is really good at beating the bad teams (7-0 in Quad 4) and bad at beating the really good ones. Kentucky’s two Quad 1 wins, vs. St. John’s (NET 33) and Indiana (NET 30), are actually in Quad 1B, with the win vs. the Hoosiers at Rupp on the cusp of falling to Quad 2. With SEC play now underway, Kentucky has 11 Quad 1 games remaining.

Quad 1 : 2-5 (Games Remaining: 11)

: 2-5 (Games Remaining: 11) Quad 2 : 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 3 : 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 2-5

Quad 1: Home: 1-30 | Neutral: 1-50 | Away: 1-75

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 4 12/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville, TN) L 59-94 5 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt 5 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt 12 01/03/2026 @ Alabama L 74-89 14 11/11/2025 @ Louisville L 88-96 16 11/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic) L 66-83 21 02/17/2026 Georgia 22 12/02/2025 North Carolina L 64-67 26 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee 26 02/07/2026 Tennessee 27 02/14/2026 @ Florida 27 03/07/2026 Florida 28 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas 30 12/13/2025 Indiana W 72-60 33 12/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) W 78-66 35 02/21/2026 @ Auburn 38 01/14/2026 @ LSU 53 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M

Quad 2: 0-0

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 49 02/04/2026 Oklahoma 71 01/21/2026 Texas 107 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina

Quad 3: 0-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 84 01/07/2026 Missouri 96 01/10/2026 Mississippi State 100 01/24/2026 Ole Miss

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 186 11/04/2025 Nicholls W 77-51 216 11/07/2025 Valparaiso W 107-59 264 12/23/2025 Bellarmine W 99-85 279 11/26/2025 Tennessee Tech W 104-54 310 11/14/2025 Eastern Illinois W 99-53 348 12/09/2025 N.C. Central W 103-67 352 11/21/2025 Loyola Maryland W 88-46

Team Sheet Notes

— As mentioned, the win over Indiana is right on the cusp of Quads 1 and 2. The Hoosiers are No. 30 in the NET. If they fall just one spot, that win will move to Quad 2 since it was at home (NET 1-30). Kentucky’s other Quad 1 win, vs. St. John’s (NET 33), is safely in Quad 1 for now since it was at a neutral site (NET 1-50).

— Now 14-0, Vanderbilt is the highest-ranked team in the SEC in the NET, coming at No. 5. The Commodores are one of six undefeated teams remaining, along with Nebraska, Miami (OH), Iowa State, Arizona, and Michigan. They host Alabama, No. 12 in the NET, on Wednesday night, the game following Kentucky vs. Missouri on ESPN2. That matchup will tell us a lot about both teams.

— Six SEC teams are in the Top 30 of the NET: Vanderbilt (No. 5), Alabama (No. 12), Georgia (No. 21), Tennessee (No. 26), Florida (No. 27), and Arkansas (No. 28). Kentucky only faces two of those six this month, Tennessee in Knoxville on Jan. 17 and Vanderbilt in Nashville on Jan. 27.

— If you got by the NET, Kentucky would be a No. 8 seed right now. That’s where BartTorvik also has the Cats in his tournament forecast, but only if they win these next two games vs. Missouri and Mississippi State. In his projections, Vandy is a No. 2 seed, Alabama a No. 3 seed, and Tennessee a No. 4 seed.

— Both Torvik and KenPom have Kentucky winning the next two games but losing both road games next week. Both projects Kentucky to finish with an 18-13 record, 9-9 in the SEC.

The Road Ahead

As mentioned, both of Kentucky’s games this week fall in Quad 3, making it the easiest week left on the schedule. Next week is much harder, as the Cats hit the road for games vs. LSU and Tennessee, both of which are in Quad 1. Hopefully, Kentucky can put together some momentum this week for two tough road trips.

NET Ranking Date Opponent Quad 84 01/07/2026 Missouri Quad 3 96 01/10/2026 Mississippi State Quad 3 38 01/14/2026 @ LSU Quad 1 26 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee Quad 1 71 01/21/2026 Texas Quad 2 100 01/24/2026 Ole Miss Quad 3 5 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt Quad 1 28 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas Quad 1 49 02/04/2026 Oklahoma Quad 2 26 02/07/2026 Tennessee Quad 1 27 02/14/2026 @ Florida Quad 1 21 02/17/2026 Georgia Quad 1 35 02/21/2026 @ Auburn Quad 1 107 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina Quad 2 5 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt Quad 1 53 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M Quad 1 27 03/07/2026 Florida Quad 1

