NCAA Tournament Resume: A must-win week for Kentucky
Kentucky was expected to lose to Alabama, but the loss only highlights the current state of the Cats’ NCAA Tournament resume. There is plenty of time until Selection Sunday — 69 days, to be exact — but right now, that resume ain’t pretty.
Kentucky is down to No. 31 in the NET Rankings, a four-spot drop from Saturday morning. The Cats are now 2-5 in Quad 1, and, going by the NET, are entering the easiest week left on the schedule, with home games vs. Missouri and Mississippi State. On one hand, that’s good because the Cats very much need to get back on track; on the other, they can’t afford to lose either of these games, which are two of the three easiest remaining. And, oh yeah, Missouri just beat Florida.
Let’s break down Kentucky’s team sheet, which the Selection Committee will use to evaluate the Cats come March. As you can see, it only confirms that Kentucky is really good at beating the bad teams (7-0 in Quad 4) and bad at beating the really good ones. Kentucky’s two Quad 1 wins, vs. St. John’s (NET 33) and Indiana (NET 30), are actually in Quad 1B, with the win vs. the Hoosiers at Rupp on the cusp of falling to Quad 2. With SEC play now underway, Kentucky has 11 Quad 1 games remaining.
- Quad 1: 2-5 (Games Remaining: 11)
- Quad 2: 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3)
- Quad 3: 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3)
- Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)
Quad 1: 2-5
Quad 1: Home: 1-30 | Neutral: 1-50 | Away: 1-75
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|4
|12/05/2025
|Gonzaga (Nashville, TN)
|L 59-94
|5
|01/27/2026
|@ Vanderbilt
|5
|02/28/2026
|Vanderbilt
|12
|01/03/2026
|@ Alabama
|L 74-89
|14
|11/11/2025
|@ Louisville
|L 88-96
|16
|11/18/2025
|Michigan State (Champions Classic)
|L 66-83
|21
|02/17/2026
|Georgia
|22
|12/02/2025
|North Carolina
|L 64-67
|26
|01/17/2026
|@ Tennessee
|26
|02/07/2026
|Tennessee
|27
|02/14/2026
|@ Florida
|27
|03/07/2026
|Florida
|28
|01/31/2026
|@ Arkansas
|30
|12/13/2025
|Indiana
|W 72-60
|33
|12/20/2025
|St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)
|W 78-66
|35
|02/21/2026
|@ Auburn
|38
|01/14/2026
|@ LSU
|53
|03/03/2026
|@ Texas A&M
Quad 2: 0-0
Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|49
|02/04/2026
|Oklahoma
|71
|01/21/2026
|Texas
|107
|02/24/2026
|@ South Carolina
Quad 3: 0-0
Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|84
|01/07/2026
|Missouri
|96
|01/10/2026
|Mississippi State
|100
|01/24/2026
|Ole Miss
Quad 4: 7-0
Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|186
|11/04/2025
|Nicholls
|W 77-51
|216
|11/07/2025
|Valparaiso
|W 107-59
|264
|12/23/2025
|Bellarmine
|W 99-85
|279
|11/26/2025
|Tennessee Tech
|W 104-54
|310
|11/14/2025
|Eastern Illinois
|W 99-53
|348
|12/09/2025
|N.C. Central
|W 103-67
|352
|11/21/2025
|Loyola Maryland
|W 88-46
Team Sheet Notes
— As mentioned, the win over Indiana is right on the cusp of Quads 1 and 2. The Hoosiers are No. 30 in the NET. If they fall just one spot, that win will move to Quad 2 since it was at home (NET 1-30). Kentucky’s other Quad 1 win, vs. St. John’s (NET 33), is safely in Quad 1 for now since it was at a neutral site (NET 1-50).
— Now 14-0, Vanderbilt is the highest-ranked team in the SEC in the NET, coming at No. 5. The Commodores are one of six undefeated teams remaining, along with Nebraska, Miami (OH), Iowa State, Arizona, and Michigan. They host Alabama, No. 12 in the NET, on Wednesday night, the game following Kentucky vs. Missouri on ESPN2. That matchup will tell us a lot about both teams.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
OL Addition
UK adds 3-year starter.
- 2Trending
Day 3 Recap
of Transfer Portal chaos.
- 3New
WBB up to No. 6
Highest of Brooks era
- 4Hot
LSU
Sam Leavitt visiting Baton Rouge
- 5Hot
Portal Notebook
Latest intel after a busy weekend
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
— Six SEC teams are in the Top 30 of the NET: Vanderbilt (No. 5), Alabama (No. 12), Georgia (No. 21), Tennessee (No. 26), Florida (No. 27), and Arkansas (No. 28). Kentucky only faces two of those six this month, Tennessee in Knoxville on Jan. 17 and Vanderbilt in Nashville on Jan. 27.
— If you got by the NET, Kentucky would be a No. 8 seed right now. That’s where BartTorvik also has the Cats in his tournament forecast, but only if they win these next two games vs. Missouri and Mississippi State. In his projections, Vandy is a No. 2 seed, Alabama a No. 3 seed, and Tennessee a No. 4 seed.
— Both Torvik and KenPom have Kentucky winning the next two games but losing both road games next week. Both projects Kentucky to finish with an 18-13 record, 9-9 in the SEC.
The Road Ahead
As mentioned, both of Kentucky’s games this week fall in Quad 3, making it the easiest week left on the schedule. Next week is much harder, as the Cats hit the road for games vs. LSU and Tennessee, both of which are in Quad 1. Hopefully, Kentucky can put together some momentum this week for two tough road trips.
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Quad
|84
|01/07/2026
|Missouri
|Quad 3
|96
|01/10/2026
|Mississippi State
|Quad 3
|38
|01/14/2026
|@ LSU
|Quad 1
|26
|01/17/2026
|@ Tennessee
|Quad 1
|71
|01/21/2026
|Texas
|Quad 2
|100
|01/24/2026
|Ole Miss
|Quad 3
|5
|01/27/2026
|@ Vanderbilt
|Quad 1
|28
|01/31/2026
|@ Arkansas
|Quad 1
|49
|02/04/2026
|Oklahoma
|Quad 2
|26
|02/07/2026
|Tennessee
|Quad 1
|27
|02/14/2026
|@ Florida
|Quad 1
|21
|02/17/2026
|Georgia
|Quad 1
|35
|02/21/2026
|@ Auburn
|Quad 1
|107
|02/24/2026
|@ South Carolina
|Quad 2
|5
|02/28/2026
|Vanderbilt
|Quad 1
|53
|03/03/2026
|@ Texas A&M
|Quad 1
|27
|03/07/2026
|Florida
|Quad 1
Take advantage of our KSR+ TRANSFER PORTAL SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest Transfer Portal intel, game threads, in-depth scouting reports, and a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard