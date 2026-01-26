NCAA Tournament Resume: Two Quad 1 Road Trips for Kentucky
There are many different ways to social media. The initial strategy for professional accounts was to play it straight. After all, they're...Read Full Story
We have our winner of KSR's first Meteorologist Madness weather challenge. While official snowfall measurements are still being finalized, one thing...Read Full Story
KSR will broadcast live from everyone's respective homes today. The crew is snowed in, much like the rest of the state, so they're working from home...Read Full Story
Good morning, Big Blue Nation. I hope everyone is safe out there and staying home out of the elements. The weekend may not have brought the...Read Full Story
If I were to tell you that Kentucky ranks 4th in the entire country in an offensive category, you might think me mad and ripe for the loony house. I...Read Full Story
Kentucky's 72-63 win over Ole Miss wasn't pretty. In fact, it was quite the opposite. That first half was especially hard to watch, even if Mark Pope...Read Full Story
"If you're not willing to risk your life to watch the Cats play, are you even a fan?" That's how Steven Peake began his quest from Louisville to...Read Full Story
End-of-the-year NBA awards almost always feature a former Kentucky Wildcat, and this season will likely be no different. While Shai...Read Full Story
