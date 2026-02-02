Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume is suddenly shaping up after win at Arkansas

Last Monday, we said that if Kentucky went 1-1 vs. Vanderbilt and Arkansas, both Quad 1 games, the week would be considered a success. It happened in just about the wildest way possible, the Cats losing by 25 in Nashville and upsetting Arkansas in Fayetteville. That’s not the only boost Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume got over the weekend.

Kentucky is back up to No. 28 in the NET Rankings after falling to No. 35 after the Vandy loss. There has been a LOT of movement on the Cats’ team sheet. Last Monday, Kentucky was 3-5 in Quad 1; now, the Cats are 5-6. Obviously, one of those wins was over Arkansas, and the loss at Vanderbilt; however, Indiana is up to No. 30 in the NET, which moves the win over the Hoosiers in Rupp back to Quad 1 for now. For the resume’s sake, it would be nice if it stayed there.

Kentucky now has more Quad 1 wins (5) than Arkansas, Florida, BYU, North Carolina, Alabama, Gonzaga, and Louisville. Only eight teams in college basketball have more. This week, the Cats can add another Quad 1 win vs. Tennessee (NET 21) on Saturday. Wednesday’s game vs.

Oklahoma is now in Quad 3, as the Sooners have fallen out of the Top 75 of the NET after eight straight losses (!). Porter Moser’s squad has only won one SEC game, its conference opener, vs. Ole Miss on Jan. 3. The Sooners may be bad, but Kentucky can’t afford to overlook them at home after the big win in Fayetteville. Road wins are the most valuable in the eyes of the Selection Committee, but can be offset by bad home losses.

I wouldn’t have believed it on Wednesday, but Kentucky’s team sheet is shaping up. Six of the remaining nine regular-season games are in Quad 1. If this team can find some consistency, they may be able to secure a decent seed on Selection Sunday, which is just 41 days away.

Let’s break it down.

Quad 1 : 5-6 (Games Remaining: 6) Quad 1A : 3-5 Quad 1B : 2-1

: 5-6 (Games Remaining: 6) Quad 2 : 1-1 (Games Remaining: 2)

: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 2) Quad 3 : 3-0 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 3-0 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 5-6

Quad 1A: 3-5

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 5 12/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville, TN) L 59-94 11 11/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic) L 66-83 12 02/14/2026 @ Florida 12 03/07/2026 Florida 13 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt L 55-80 13 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt 17 11/11/2025 @ Louisville L 88-96 21 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee W 80-78 22 01/03/2026 @ Alabama L 74-89 23 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas W 85-77 24 12/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) W 78-66 29 02/21/2026 @ Auburn 35 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M

Quad 1B: 2-1

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 21 02/07/2026 Tennessee 25 12/02/2025 North Carolina L 64-67 30 12/13/2025 Indiana W 72-60 57 01/14/2026 @ LSU W 75-74

Quad 2: 1-1

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 36 02/17/2026 Georgia 39 01/21/2026 Texas W 85-80 70 01/07/2026 Missouri L 68-73 105 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina

Quad 3: 3-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 79 01/24/2026 Ole Miss W 72-63 80 02/04/2026 Oklahoma 94 01/10/2026 Mississippi State W 92-68 160 11/07/2025 Valparaiso W 107-59

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 239 11/04/2025 Nicholls W 77-51 296 12/23/2025 Bellarmine W 99-85 316 11/14/2025 Eastern Ill. W 99-53 330 11/26/2025 Tennessee Tech W 104-54 338 11/21/2025 Loyola Maryland W 88-46 340 12/09/2025 N.C. Central W 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

— Cusp Watch: As mentioned, the win over Indiana is back in Quad 1 for now. The home wins over Georgia (NET 36) and Texas (NET 39) are at the top of Quad 2 and could also move up if the Bulldogs and Longhorns finish strong.

On the flip side, the loss to Missouri (NET 70) could move back to Quad 3 if the Tigers fall below No. 75 in the NET. Oklahoma (NET 80) is so bad that Wednesday’s game is now Quad 3. Gotta win that one. Quad 3 also features the win over Valparaiso, which moved up from Quad 4. Look at you, Beacons.

— As mentioned, only eight teams have more Quad 1 wins than Kentucky (5): Duke (9), Arizona (9), Michigan (8), Illinois (7), Purdue (6), Michigan State (6), and Nebraska (6). That said, only one of those teams (Michigan) has a loss outside of Quad 1. Kentucky’s loss to Missouri is in Quad 2. The Cats have three games outside Quad 1 left: Georgia, at South Carolina, and Oklahoma. Gotta win those.

— Other teams with five Quad 1 wins: Tennessee, Kansas, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Houston, Iowa State, and UConn. I haven’t gone through each team’s schedule, but I doubt many schools have six more Quad 1 games left in the regular season.

— Kentucky has the third-hardest schedule left in the country, according to ESPN’s BPI. Only Oklahoma and Vanderbilt’s are tougher.

— KenPom still projects Kentucky to finish 19-12, 10-8 in SEC play. That means four more wins. KenPom thinks they’ll come vs. Oklahoma and Tennessee this week, vs. Georgia on Feb. 17, and at South Carolina on Feb. 24. If you plug those results into BartTorvik’s Teamcast, Kentucky would be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Road Ahead

If you look at KenPom’s projections, Kentucky is likely to win all of its games outside Quad 1 (Oklahoma, Georgia, at South Carolina). Four of the nine remaining games are toss-ups (36-64% chance of winning), with just the road games at Florida and Auburn considered unlikely.

I said this last week, but take care of the likely column, win over half your toss-ups, and cross your fingers for anything else.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%) Feb 4 – vs. Oklahoma (Home, Quad 3, 81%) Feb 7 – vs. Tennessee (Home, Quad 1, 54%) Feb 14 – @ Florida (Away, Quad 1, 19%) Feb 17 – vs. Georgia (Home, Quad 2, 69%) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1, 46%) Feb 21 – @ Auburn (Away, Quad 1, 35%) Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 68%) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1, 38%) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1, 38%)

Here’s a chronological view: