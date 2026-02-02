Skip to main content
Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume is suddenly shaping up after win at Arkansas

by: Tyler Thompson

Last Monday, we said that if Kentucky went 1-1 vs. Vanderbilt and Arkansas, both Quad 1 games, the week would be considered a success. It happened in just about the wildest way possible, the Cats losing by 25 in Nashville and upsetting Arkansas in Fayetteville. That’s not the only boost Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume got over the weekend.

Kentucky is back up to No. 28 in the NET Rankings after falling to No. 35 after the Vandy loss. There has been a LOT of movement on the Cats’ team sheet. Last Monday, Kentucky was 3-5 in Quad 1; now, the Cats are 5-6. Obviously, one of those wins was over Arkansas, and the loss at Vanderbilt; however, Indiana is up to No. 30 in the NET, which moves the win over the Hoosiers in Rupp back to Quad 1 for now. For the resume’s sake, it would be nice if it stayed there.

Kentucky now has more Quad 1 wins (5) than Arkansas, Florida, BYU, North Carolina, Alabama, Gonzaga, and Louisville. Only eight teams in college basketball have more. This week, the Cats can add another Quad 1 win vs. Tennessee (NET 21) on Saturday. Wednesday’s game vs.

Oklahoma is now in Quad 3, as the Sooners have fallen out of the Top 75 of the NET after eight straight losses (!). Porter Moser’s squad has only won one SEC game, its conference opener, vs. Ole Miss on Jan. 3. The Sooners may be bad, but Kentucky can’t afford to overlook them at home after the big win in Fayetteville. Road wins are the most valuable in the eyes of the Selection Committee, but can be offset by bad home losses.

I wouldn’t have believed it on Wednesday, but Kentucky’s team sheet is shaping up. Six of the remaining nine regular-season games are in Quad 1. If this team can find some consistency, they may be able to secure a decent seed on Selection Sunday, which is just 41 days away.

Let’s break it down.

  • Quad 1: 5-6 (Games Remaining: 6)
    • Quad 1A: 3-5
    • Quad 1B: 2-1
  • Quad 2: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 2)
  • Quad 3: 3-0 (Games Remaining: 1)
  • Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 5-6

Quad 1A: 3-5

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
512/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville, TN)L 59-94
1111/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic)L 66-83
1202/14/2026@ Florida
1203/07/2026 Florida
1301/27/2026@ VanderbiltL 55-80
1302/28/2026 Vanderbilt
1711/11/2025@ LouisvilleL 88-96
2101/17/2026@ TennesseeW 80-78
2201/03/2026@ AlabamaL 74-89
2301/31/2026@ ArkansasW 85-77
2412/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)W 78-66
2902/21/2026@ Auburn
3503/03/2026@ Texas A&M

Quad 1B: 2-1

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
2102/07/2026 Tennessee
2512/02/2025 North CarolinaL 64-67
3012/13/2025 IndianaW 72-60
5701/14/2026@ LSUW 75-74

Quad 2: 1-1

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
3602/17/2026 Georgia
3901/21/2026 TexasW 85-80
7001/07/2026 MissouriL 68-73
10502/24/2026@ South Carolina

Quad 3: 3-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
7901/24/2026 Ole MissW 72-63
8002/04/2026 Oklahoma
9401/10/2026 Mississippi StateW 92-68
16011/07/2025 ValparaisoW 107-59

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
23911/04/2025 NichollsW 77-51
29612/23/2025 BellarmineW 99-85
31611/14/2025 Eastern Ill.W 99-53
33011/26/2025 Tennessee TechW 104-54
33811/21/2025 Loyola MarylandW 88-46
34012/09/2025 N.C. CentralW 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

Cusp Watch: As mentioned, the win over Indiana is back in Quad 1 for now. The home wins over Georgia (NET 36) and Texas (NET 39) are at the top of Quad 2 and could also move up if the Bulldogs and Longhorns finish strong.

On the flip side, the loss to Missouri (NET 70) could move back to Quad 3 if the Tigers fall below No. 75 in the NET. Oklahoma (NET 80) is so bad that Wednesday’s game is now Quad 3. Gotta win that one. Quad 3 also features the win over Valparaiso, which moved up from Quad 4. Look at you, Beacons.

— As mentioned, only eight teams have more Quad 1 wins than Kentucky (5): Duke (9), Arizona (9), Michigan (8), Illinois (7), Purdue (6), Michigan State (6), and Nebraska (6). That said, only one of those teams (Michigan) has a loss outside of Quad 1. Kentucky’s loss to Missouri is in Quad 2. The Cats have three games outside Quad 1 left: Georgia, at South Carolina, and Oklahoma. Gotta win those.

— Other teams with five Quad 1 wins: Tennessee, Kansas, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Houston, Iowa State, and UConn. I haven’t gone through each team’s schedule, but I doubt many schools have six more Quad 1 games left in the regular season.

— Kentucky has the third-hardest schedule left in the country, according to ESPN’s BPI. Only Oklahoma and Vanderbilt’s are tougher.

KenPom still projects Kentucky to finish 19-12, 10-8 in SEC play. That means four more wins. KenPom thinks they’ll come vs. Oklahoma and Tennessee this week, vs. Georgia on Feb. 17, and at South Carolina on Feb. 24. If you plug those results into BartTorvik’s Teamcast, Kentucky would be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Road Ahead

If you look at KenPom’s projections, Kentucky is likely to win all of its games outside Quad 1 (Oklahoma, Georgia, at South Carolina). Four of the nine remaining games are toss-ups (36-64% chance of winning), with just the road games at Florida and Auburn considered unlikely.

I said this last week, but take care of the likely column, win over half your toss-ups, and cross your fingers for anything else.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%)
Feb 4 – vs. Oklahoma (Home, Quad 3, 81%) Feb 7 – vs. Tennessee (Home, Quad 1, 54%) Feb 14 – @ Florida (Away, Quad 1, 19%)
Feb 17 – vs. Georgia (Home, Quad 2, 69%) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1, 46%) Feb 21 – @ Auburn (Away, Quad 1, 35%)
Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 68%) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1, 38%)
Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1, 38%)

Here’s a chronological view:

DateOpponentNET RankingQuadKenPom Projections (2/2)
02/04/2026 Oklahoma80Quad 3W, 81-71 (81%)
02/07/2026 Tennessee21Quad 1BW, 72-71 (54%)
02/14/2026@ Florida12Quad 1AL, 81-71 (19%)
02/17/2026 Georgia36Quad 2W, 84-78 (69%)
02/21/2026@ Auburn29Quad 1AL, 80-75 (35%)
02/24/2026@ South Carolina105Quad 2W, 76-70 (68%)
02/28/2026 Vanderbilt13Quad 1AL, 78-77 (46%)
03/03/2026@ Texas A&M35Quad 1AL, 80-76 (38%)
03/07/2026 Florida12Quad 1AL, 78-74 (38%)

