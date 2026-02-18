Kentucky no longer an NCAA Tournament Lock, per ESPN’s Bubble Watch

How bad was the Georgia loss? Kentucky is no longer considered a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN.

Today, Neil Paine updated his Bubble Watch and moved the Cats from “Lock” to “Should Be In.” That puts Kentucky among the group of 13 teams that are “tracking above the cutline, though their fates are not yet clear.” Georgia is also in that tier, moving up from “Work to Do,” along with Auburn, which hosts Kentucky on Saturday, and Texas. Five SEC teams are considered locks: Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee. The Cats still have to play two of them in the regular season.

Kentucky’s odds of making the tournament are still good — 94% per Paine’s metrics (Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology, his own forecast-model consensus, and the data the NCAA Selection Committee will use to field the tournament, including the NET Rankings) — but there’s still a tough road ahead. KenPom projects Kentucky to win just one of its final five games, the Quad 2 contest at South Carolina next week.

The Wildcats had moved into “lock” territory in the forecast models after defeating Tennessee on Feb. 7 for an eighth win in nine games. But then a pair of losses to Florida and, on Tuesday, Georgia at home, followed, dipping their odds down to 94% — still very strong, but enough to warrant further Bubble Watching. Their résumé (five Quadrant 1 wins, including three Quadrant 1A, enough to rank 27th nationally in our résumé average) is also still around sixth-best in the SEC, which projects to get nine or 10 tourney teams. So they’re comfortably above the danger zone for now. The biggest concern might be that they have the nation’s toughest remaining schedule per the BPI, with four of five games against Quadrant 1 foes (three against Quadrant 1A). Neil Paine, ESPN

Kentucky fell just two spots in the NET Rankings this morning, from No. 28 to No. 30; however, last night’s loss was the Cats’ second in Quad 2, joining the loss to Missouri at Rupp last month. The Selection Committee rewards teams for road wins and punishes them for home losses. Georgia had lost five of six coming into last night; with the win in Lexington, the Bulldogs’ chances of making the field jumped from 66% to 84%. It was their first Quad 1 win.

If there is any good news right now, it’s that Kentucky can make up for last night’s blunder. As mentioned, four of the five remaining games are Quad 1, three in Quad 1A, the best of the best in the eyes of the Selection Committee. Here’s a quick look at Kentucky’s team sheet now and KenPom‘s probabilities for the final five games.

Quad 1 : 5-7 (Games Remaining: 4) Quad 1A : 3-6 Quad 1B : 2-1

: 5-7 (Games Remaining: 4) Quad 2 : 3-2 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 3-2 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 3 : 2-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

: 2-0 (Games Remaining: 0) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Note: If Indiana (NET 34), Texas (NET 36), and/or Georgia (NET 39) move into the Top 30 of the NET, those games will move into Quad 1 on Kentucky’s team sheet.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%) Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 70%) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1A, 44%) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1A, 33%) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1B, 42%) Feb 21 – @ Auburn (Away, Quad 1A, 36%)

Here is a more chronological view:

Date Opponent NET Ranking Quad KenPom Projection (2/18) 02/21/2026 @ Auburn 32 Quad 1A L, 80-76 (36%) 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina 110 Quad 2 W, 76-70 (70%) 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt 13 Quad 1A L, 79-77 (44%) 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M 43 Quad 1B L, 80-78 (42%) 03/07/2026 Florida 9 Quad 1A L, 79-74 (33%)

